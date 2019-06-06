Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2019) - Aura Resources Inc. (TSXV: AUU) ("Aura" or the "Company") announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers and a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate 1,200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share which expire on June 4, 2024.

Following this stock option grant, the Company has a total of 1,940,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 6.1% of the outstanding common shares of the Company. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Aura

Aura is a TSX Venture listed company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal prospects in Arizona, USA (Gold Chain project, subject to an option to earn a 100% interest), in Nevada, USA (Jefferson Canyon project, subject to an option to earn 100%), in Nunavut, Canada (43.54% interest in the Greyhound project under operation by our partner, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited), and, in Oaxaca, Mexico (20% owned Taviche project, operated by Minaurum Gold Inc.). Aura has 32,040,128 common shares outstanding.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Robert Johansing, President and CEO at (805) 455-4775 or by e-mail at rjohansing@gmail.com. Aura's web site is located at www.aurasilver.com.

