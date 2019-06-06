Bitcoin Price SurgeEven the most bearish on Bitcoin (BTC) must have known that it would make some manner of recovery.Following its devastating fall in 2018, Bitcoin is beginning to mount a comeback, more than doubling its value since its lowest point in late 2018. But just how high can the Bitcoin price climb? To some, that number is $50,000.Some traders believe that the cryptocurrency can soar to this new all-time high, and are betting a lot of money on it in certain corners of the Internet. (Source: "Could Bitcoin Hit $50,000? In Wild.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...