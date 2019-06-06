Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Urban Juve, will be launching Urban Juve CBD Skin Essentials-a new line of full-spectrum CBD-infused skin care products, in the fall. The new line will be made with certified organic, full-spectrum CBD distillate and Urban Juve's proprietary hemp root oil to maximize skin renewal.





"We know that skin care brands need to stand out in a crowded marketplace, and Urban Juve does just that," says Thomas Bond, Director of Yield Growth, and former COO of MAC Cosmetics. "The formulations are beautiful, and with the addition of CBD, we're meeting the massive demand from wellness-minded consumers."

The global CBD market represents a huge opportunity for Yield Growth. A recent study by Cowen & Co. projects that this market alone could be worth $16 billion by 2025. This figure is a significant jump from estimated retail sales of CBD products in 2018, which ranged from $600 million to $2 billion.

"Healthy, vibrant, glowing skin is the result of making right skin care choices," says Bhavna Solecki, Director of Product Development at Urban Juve. "Quality ingredients, thoughtfully formulated, ensure that your skin is nourished, supple and protected from environmental pollutants." The new Urban Juve CBD products are formulated with the rarest, cleanest, most ethical and most expensive oils in the marketplace-and with the added benefit of organic, full-spectrum CBD distillate and Urban Juve's proprietary hemp root oil-the new products are unlike anything else on the market.

"We are seeing an incredible demand for CBD skin care products in the marketplace-from a wide range of customers. We're poised to make significant inroads in this space because we had the foresight to formulate CBD-compatible products from the beginning. Currently, we are working on a catalogue of more than 200 formulations," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "We also have the right team in place. We have experience achieving massive growth for international cosmetics companies, so we are well-positioned to be a major force in the CBD skin care market."

Urban Juve Skin Essentials will launch with two initial products: CBD Face Oil, CBD Facial Serum. The products are planned to launch in the U.S. in the fall of 2019.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is disrupting the $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market by harnessing the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, has signed over 110 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is now launching e-commerce sales in China through Wechat. Urban Juve has signed a sales and marketing alliance with the world's largest online beauty community, ipsy and Urban Juve products will be included in ipsy Glam Bags. Yield's THC line of Wright & Well products are launching this month in Oregon through an established distributor with a 400 cannabis retail store network.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has developed over 200 cannabis beauty, wellness, and beverage formulas for commercialization. A key ingredient in many of these products is Urvan Juve's hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve's proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

