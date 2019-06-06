Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE: TOKI) (OTCBB: TOKIF) (the "Company" or "TOK") is pleased to announce it has joined VGH Solutions dba DR-HO'S Health and Wellness Company to collaborate on patient education and pain relief treatment.

Over the past 20 years DR-HO'S has developed one of the most successful platforms for drug free pain relief through different medical devices. DR-HO'S has grown to become one of the most successful companies in North America by helping relieve patient pain throughout Canada and the USA. DR-HO'S has invested heavily in patient education and engagement through TV programs and social media.

TOK is very excited to announce this strategic collaboration with DR-HO'S. TOKI physicians and health care providers will now be able to participate on DR-HO'S Patient Education Platform to both educate and communicate with existing and future patients. Thousands of patients regularly watch/read the content on DR-HO'S Educational Platform to learn more about their conditions and possible solutions. These patients are now able to be referred to TOKI clinics as part of DR-HO'S Preferred Clinic locator program.

TOKI through a strategic partnership with the Jack Nathan Health group of 74 clinics in 6 provinces has access to one of the largest healthcare systems in Canada.

DR-HO'S group has conducted a clinical study with renowned researcher and retired Professor Dr. Stu McGill at the University of Waterloo, on the effects of the DR-HO'S Pain Therapy device for pain relief, relaxation of spastic muscles and improvement of blood oxygenation. TOKI has its proprietary Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program - MCORP. Given the current opioid crisis in the North America, both companies are joining forces to counter the major health crisis of our era that is taking the lives of tens of thousands of patients each year.

ABOUT TREE OF KNOWLEDGE INTERNATIONAL CORP.

With its head office in Toronto, and operations in North York, Ontario, and Spokane, Washington, TOK currently has three primary business segments: (1) Multidisciplinary specialty pain clinics with a focus on the treatment of chronic pain, including controlled applications of medical cannabis in Canada, (2) Development of formulated products for therapeutic purposes and natural health product alternatives at its manufacturing facility in Spokane, which provides formulations for the Company's products and for third parties equivalent to GMP standards, and (3) Distribution and sale of hemp-based cannabidiol ("CBD") products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Brazil and China. Through its Toronto Poly Clinic, the Company has gleaned extensive expertise from being involved in one of the largest observational clinical trials on medical cannabis and from its ongoing direct patient experience. The Company has developed and implemented MCERP (Medical Cannabis Education, Research and Best Practice Platform) and MCORP (Medical Cannabis Opioid Reduction Program) with great success. Currently, the Company has research agreements with multiple universities for medical cannabis research and new medical grade products development. TOK's CBD product line contains EVR Premium Hemp Oil, which is an organically grown and handled, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, synergistic compound that is derived from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved industrial hemp grown in the United States. TOK currently offers several CBD products, which may be used in connection with the treatment of a number of ailments and for general wellness purposes.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the benefits to be received from entering into a collaboration with Dr.-HO's and the timing thereof, the future operations of TOK and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the collaboration with Dr.-HO's and the future plans and objectives of TOK, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from TOK's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by TOK with securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of TOK. As a result, TOK cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and TOK will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

