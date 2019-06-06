Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2019) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia) is pleased to announce that a field exploration crew has mobilized to the Alces Lake property (the "Property") northern Saskatchewan, for the summer 2019 exploration program (the "Program").

ALCES LAKE

The Alces Lake Property encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical rare earth elements ("CREE") mineralization in the world, hosted within seven surface showings that remain open at depth. CREE is defined here as those rare earth elements that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines, (i.e: Neodymium (Nd), Praseodymium (Pr) and Dysprosium (Dy)). The Alces Lake project area is 14,334 hectares (35,420 acres) in size, and is 100% owned by Appia.

Follow-up on the 2018 program is planned to include;

- a detailed ground gravity survey exploring for high-grade rare earth oxide concentrations beneath the surface, similar to the Charles Lower zone;

- 3,000 m of diamond drilling on the Ivan/Dylan/Dante zones, Bell/Charles/Charles Lower zones, and reconnaissance drilling on select geophysical/geological targets;

- follow-up prospecting and stripping overburden in and around previously identified radiometric outcrops within a large radiometric anomaly;

- airborne radiometric, magnetic and EM geophysical survey over the Forget Lake and Oldman River monazite showings, to be followed with reconnaissance prospecting of said showings; and

- continuing heavy mineral and monazite-bearing sand evaluation of the Alces Lake beach sands

Exploration permits for the proposed summer activities are in-hand.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth element sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium on the Alces Lake property, as well as prospecting for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 63,980 hectares (158,098 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), including rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario, which historically produced over 300 million pounds of U 3 O 8 and is the only Canadian camp that has had significant rare earth element (yttrium) production.

Appia's technical team is directed by James Sykes, who has had direct and indirect involvement with over 550 million lbs. U 3 O 8 being discovered in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin.

Appia has 65.0 million common shares outstanding, 86.2 million shares fully diluted.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Advisor to the Board of Directors of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

