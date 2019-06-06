CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS), the trusted partner to simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age, today announced that the company will present at the 40th Nasdaq Investor Conference, June 13, in London. The presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. BST and include comments from Chief Communications and Investor Relations Officer Liz Bauer.

The conference presentation will be available via webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4maz7gxp.

About CSG

CSG is a provider of software and services that help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience. For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, providing revenue management and digital monetization, payments, and customer engagement solutions to help our customers tackle any business challenge and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually. CSG is the trusted partner driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, iflix, MTN and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

