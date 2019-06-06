sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 06.06.2019

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A2NB6F ISIN: BMG7998G1069 
Seadrill Limited: SDRL - Stuart Jackson appointed as Chief Financial Officer

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 6, 2019 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Jackson as Chief Financial Officer, effective upon release from his current employment which is expected by the beginning of August.

Stuart is an experienced finance executive with 20 years of experience in CFO roles at LSE, NASDAQ, OSE and AIM listed companies, including offshore and oil field services experience having served as CFO for Bibby Offshore, CEONA Pte and Acergy SA.

Commenting, Anton Dibowitz, CEO, stated "Stuart has a breadth of experience, deep industry expertise and a strong track record of creating shareholder value through capital market transactions, mergers & acquisitions and driving efficiency. His addition to the team will greatly support the achievement of our strategic plans and we look forward to welcoming Stuart onboard"

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



