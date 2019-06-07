sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 07.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,882 Euro		+0,058
+0,54 %
WKN: A2DYD7 ISIN: US87105L1044 Ticker-Symbol: 821 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWITCH INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWITCH INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,899
11,167
13:28
10,91
11,176
13:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWITCH INC
SWITCH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWITCH INC10,882+0,54 %