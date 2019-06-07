LR Health Beauty has started a new beauty era this year with the LR LIFETAKT 5in1 Beauty Elixir. Four months after the market launch and a sensational amount of sold 2.6 million* shots, the revolutionary product was awarded the German Brand Award 2019 yesterday. In competition with "Excellent Brands", the Elixir impressed the top-ranking jury in the "Beauty Care" category as one of the best product brands in the industry. In addition, the Elixir also received the "Special Mention" distinction in the cross-industry category "Product of the Year", which the jury awards for special aspects in branding.

Andreas Friesch, CEO of LR Health Beauty, is very proud of receiving this award. "Being the 'Winner' of the German Brand Award 2019 is a wonderful recognition for a very special product development. With the LR LIFETAKT 5in1 Beauty Elixir, we demonstrate our extensive health and beauty know-how in a single product. It is a reflection of our spectrum of competence and bears like most of our products the 'Made in Germany' seal of quality. Furthermore, the award is a motivation to continue developing pioneering innovations in the future as well."

Excellent Beautyfood: LR LIFETAKT 5in1 Beauty Elixir

The most successful product launch in the history of the company, the LR LIFETAKT 5in1 Beauty Elixir fulfills five beauty wishes at once: youthful appearance, clear skin, firm body, healthy hair and strong nails. With just one shot a day, it ensures radiant beauty from head to toe thanks to the unique double-complex with the most important active ingredients for beauty from science and from the power of nature. The 5in1 Beauty Elixir distinguishes itself from other beautyfood products on the market with the preventative complex that protects skin from the inside out from environmental factors and prevents the signs of ageing. Moreover, the active complex activates the beauty process in the body, ensuring radiant beauty from head to toe no matter the age of the person using it. The Elixir has a fruity-fresh taste and is free of sweeteners, artificial colours, lactose and gluten.

The direct sales method with trained, independent sales partners who introduce and sell products in a professional manner with a high consultation level, is crucial to the success of the product.

The German Brand Award is a prize offered by the German Design Council and the German Brand Institute, crowning the most innovative brands, consistent branding, and sustainable brand communication. It is divided into two competitions: "Excellent Brands" awards the best product and company brands in an industry. "Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation" honours the strongest campaigns, concepts and strategies in individual disciplines.

The German Design Council is an independent and internationally active institution that assists companies to efficiently communicate design and brand competence, while at the same time aiming to strengthen the general public's understanding of design. Established as a foundation in 1953, at the initiative of the German Bundestag by the Federation of German Industries and several leading companies, the German Design Council supports the advancement of design and branding with its competitions, exhibitions, conferences, seminars and publications. Currently, over 300 companies both inland and abroad belong to the circle of founders of the German Design Council. More information: german-brand-award.com

With its "More quality for your life" campaign, the LR Group, with headquarters in Ahlen, Westphalia, produces and markets various beauty and health products in 28 countries. The products include care and decorative cosmetics, dietary supplements and perfume. The processing of aloe vera has been one of LR Health Beauty's key areas of expertise for over 15 years, whereby the precious inside of the leaf is exclusively used. With an annual volume of 12,000 tons of aloe vera leaves, today the company is one of the largest manufacturers of aloe vera products worldwide. With 1,100 employees and thousands of registered Sales Partners and clients, LR is one of the leading direct sales companies in Europe.

