Nasdaq Nordic is planning to introduce the new equity derivatives product Custom Basket Forwards (CBF), with tentative production date end of September 2019 (pending regulatory approval). The product is now available for testing in Genium INET in external test environment EXT1. This Notice contains: -- An introduction to the product concept -- Product specification -- Technical product information -- Information on testing For full notice, see attached PDF-file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728194