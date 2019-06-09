ATX in week 23/19 a litte bit stronger, but still under 3000. News from FACC, KTM, OMV, voestalpine, KTM, BWT, Vienna Stock Exchange, Palfinger and OMV. Due to the holiday there will be no trading on Monday, 10 June 2019 on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Trading will be continued on Tuesday, 11 June 2019. Palfinger celebrated 20 years on Vienna Stock Exchange.Palfinger: weekly performance: 0.19%BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 1,29% to 2.934,88 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 6,89%. Up to now there were 61 days with a positive and 49 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 11,1% away, from the low 6,89%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,4%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,33%. These are the best-performers this week: Flughafen Wien ...

