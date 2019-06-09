voestalpine: Austrian based international steel company voestalpine posted a new all-time revenue high in the business year 2018/19. The increase of 5.1% to Euro 13.6 bn compared with the previous business year (Euro 12.9 bn) is rooted in positive revenue developments in each of the Group's four divisions. The profit from operations (EBIT) dropped from Euro 1.18 bn to just under Euro 780 mn, a decline of 33.9%. The EBIT margin is 5.7% (business year 2017/18: 9.1%). Profit before tax dropped from Euro 1.04 bin to Euro 646 mn (-38.1%) and profit after tax by 44.4% from Euro 825 mn to Euro 459 mn. The company aims to pay a dividend of Euro 1.10 per share (previous year: Euro 1.4 )for the business year 2018/19 to the shareholders.Herbert Eibensteiner, member of the Management ...

