BWT: The former stock listed BWT - Best Water Technology Group announced the foundation of two, distribution and manufacturing, joint venture companies in Qingdao/China, partnering with the Haier Group, one of the world market leaders in electronic, kitchen and household appliances, represented by the stock listed Haier Electronics in Hongkong. Andreas Weissenbacher, CEO of BWT Group: "With its innovative products around all kitchen and household appliances and its strong positions on the Chinese and important international markets, it is a perfect strategic fit to the increasing footprint of BWT Group in the world. We will capitalise together on all of the partners' expertise, their know-how, their R&D and production knowledge to develop, manufacture and distribute innovative water ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...