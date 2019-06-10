Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-06-10 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 28.05.2019- Buyback IVL1LOS8 Invalda INVL VLN 10.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2019- Takeover offer GRD1R Grindeks RIG 28.06.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2019- Buyback ZMP1LOS5 Žemaitijos pienas VLN 11.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019- Public offering LHVB060028A LHV Group TLN 21.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019- Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2019 Coupon payment ELEK019022A Latvenergo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2019 Dividend ex-date MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2019 Annual General BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2019 Government LTGCB04024C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB04024C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2019 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2019 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.06.2019- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 16.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2019 Capital decrease NCN1T Nordecon TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2019 Dividend ex-date NCN1T Nordecon TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2019 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2019 Dividend record MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2019 Annual General NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Meeting Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2019 Capital decrease NCN1T Nordecon TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2019 Government LVGA005023A Valsts Kase / Treasury of RIG securities Latvia auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2019 Dividend record NCN1T Nordecon TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2019 Dividend payment MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2019 Annual General LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG Meeting centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2019 Dividend ex-date TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2019 Annual General ARC1T Arco Vara TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2019 Dividend record TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2019 Audited annual VSŠ1R Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.