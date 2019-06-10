Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) -

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), a global leader in video network innovation, today reported the receipt of a purchase order from a leading U.S. National Carrier customer totaling in excess of $13 million for delivery of Evertz solutions. The purchase order reflects a large scale multi-site adoption of Evertz IP based Software Defined Networking infrastructure including EXE core and IPX modular switch fabrics, IP media gateways, SCORPION media processing platform, compression and control solutions in a multi-platform network.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" & "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz' solutions enable its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through the more efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation of previously manual processes.

