Dr. Tin-Chuen Yeung, Distinguished Former Director of Strategy and Business Development at Baxter Healthcare Accepts Position as Advisory Panel Member of Falcon Technologies

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: FLCN), a company focused on the marketing, sale, and distribution of CBD products and products derived from industrial hemp is honored Dr. Tin-Chuen Yeung has formally accepted a position on its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Yeung is a pharmacologist and an experienced researcher in the healthcare industry. Besides his experience in research, he has substantial experience in intellectual property law, business development, technology evaluation and commercialization. He serves as an advisor to venture capital and start-up biotechnology companies throughout the United States. He has also served as a trusted advisor to Fortune 500 companies.

Dr. Yeung is currently the President of Everest International, Inc., where he provides consulting services in management of intellectual property, patent filing and prosecution, intellectual property, due diligence for M&A's, technology licensing, technology commercialization, and business development.

Dr. Yeung is formerly the Head of Strategic Development, Life Sciences, for the Chicago law firm Bell Boyd & Lloyd, LLC. He is admitted to practice patent law before the United States Patent Bar. At Bell Boyd & Lloyd, he was also with the Intellectual Property group responsible for patent prosecution in the areas of biotechnology, nanotechnology, agricultural biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, drug delivery technologies, medical devices and other life sciences. He also provides counseling to clients in patent filing strategies and management of intellectual property.

Dr. Yeung served as a Director of Strategy & Business Development for the Biosciences Division at Baxter International, Inc., where he managed the strategic development for worldwide development, marketing and manufacturing of recombinant protein products. He also served as Director of Corporate Development for Baxter, responsible for management of Baxter's acquisitions, technology development, licensing, and strategic alliances.

Dr. Yeung also worked for the G. D. Searle and NutraSweet Divisions of the Monsanto Company (MON) for several years as a research scientist, and as manager of business ventures managing the evaluation and commercialization of new technologies. Prior to joining Monsanto, he was a research fellow at Harvard Medical School, Department of Pharmacology, studying the mechanisms of action and toxicity of anti-cancer drugs.

Dr. Yeung received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Doctor of Philosophy and Pharmacology degrees from the State University of New York and a Master of Management from Northwestern University's Kellogg Graduate School of Management with concentrations in Finance, Marketing, and Management of Information Systems.

"Dr. Yeung's credentials are too numerous to name. Not only does Dr. Yeung have an impeccable background and reputation, Dr. Yeung may be one of few people in the United States who can say he has a doctoral degree in pharmacology, an MBA, a biotechnology business development background, and the expertise and knowledge to practice patent law before the United States Patent Bar," said William Delgado, Chairman and CEO of Health Discovery Corporation.

Mr. Delgado added, "Dr. Yeung will bring significant product development expertise to our team of Scientific Advisors as we move to create a real scientific team and a real body of data behind our line of hemp-derived products. Falcon fully expects to be a leader in the research, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based dietary supplements and medicines."

Dr. Yeung commented, "I believe that the potential to help people with supplements and medicines using cannabinoids found in hemp and cannabis is very real and is one of the more exciting developments in human healthcare that we have seen in decades. I look forward to working with Bill and his team."

About Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.)

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

