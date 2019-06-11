As new digital services are deployed to help communications service providers (CSPs) drive innovation, 5G core networks are becoming a necessity to enable true service differentiation. This need is quickly becoming realized, with two-thirds of organizations1 planning to deploy 5G by the end of next year. Not only will CSPs be expected to deliver a fully functional 5G network to meet end-user demand, but success will lie in the ability to provide innovative digital services and to fully monetize their 5G infrastructure investment.

Today, CSG announced the availability of its new 5G Dynamic Charging Function, designed to help CSPs optimize their strategy to not only deliver the value of 5G networks to customers, but also to optimize for sustainable growth in the digital economy. This new capability fulfils the roles of both the 5G Charging Function (CHF) and the Charging Gateway Function (CGF), providing offline and online mediation functionality in a single platform, while managing the complexity of all interfaces between the network and the BSS functions.

"The revenue potential resulting from the deployment of 5G networks should not be underestimated," said Chad Dunavant, global head of product management, CSG. "But the next generation of business, from 5G to the Internet of Things, requires fundamentally new businesses models. The CSG 5G Dynamic Charging Function gives CSPs the foundation they need to capitalize and monetize on complete industry transformation."

The CSG 5G Dynamic Charging solution enables operators to:

Drive service differentiation : Facilitate the monetization of network slicing, enabling charging of tenants and differentiated services by charging in-slice and across slices.

: Facilitate the monetization of network slicing, enabling charging of tenants and differentiated services by charging in-slice and across slices. Minimize risk and disruption to existing systems : Provides a cost effective and efficient way for service providers to seize the 5G opportunity.

: Provides a cost effective and efficient way for service providers to seize the 5G opportunity. Elastically scale : Automatically scale up to process large charging volumes and down when traffic subsides to optimize infrastructure costs.

: Automatically scale up to process large charging volumes and down when traffic subsides to optimize infrastructure costs. Deliver unparalleled capacity : Process millions of transactions a second with low cost infrastructure to deploy.

: Process millions of transactions a second with low cost infrastructure to deploy. Automate operations : With intelligent tools for diagnostics and troubleshooting.

: With intelligent tools for diagnostics and troubleshooting. Support critical services : Single-digit latencies for real-time online charging transactions.

: Single-digit latencies for real-time online charging transactions. Be vendor independent : Support network functions and OSS/BSS systems from any vendor. Eliminates network equipment provider siloes.

: Support network functions and OSS/BSS systems from any vendor. Eliminates network equipment provider siloes. Preserve existing investments: Seamlessly manage the integration of service-based interfaces to existing online charging system interfaces for faster time to market.

With hundreds of global installations, CSG has one of the most trusted mediation and transaction management solutions in the world. CSG supports mediation across any domain, across all mediation functions, for all deployment approaches. The solution captures and processes customer usage events of all kinds from any service delivery network for industry leaders in digital communications and media, financial services, logistics and government.

For more information on how to effectively monetize 5G, download the latest CSG whitepaper here.

About CSG

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a provider of software and services that help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience. For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, providing revenue management and digital monetization, payments, and customer engagement solutions to help our customers tackle any business challenge and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.

Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually. CSG is the trusted partner driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including Arrow Electronics, AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, iflix, MTN and Telstra.

To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

1 Gartner 5G Adoption Survey, December 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190611005208/en/

Contacts:

Brad Jones

Public Relations

CSG

+1 (303) 200-3001

brad.jones@csgi.com



Liz Bauer

Investor Relations

CSG

+1 (303) 804-4065

liz.bauer@csgi.com