Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Michèle C. Linde, EVP, General Counsel

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2019 / Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Virpax"), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced the appointment of Michèle C. Linde as the Company's Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Linde has more than 25 years of in-house and private legal practice experience with a focus on global life sciences. She has worked extensively with branded and generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices, academic, and corporate clients in the global market. With a broad-based practice, Ms. Linde has negotiated complex global transactions; implemented corporate compliance programs and has extensive experience in government affairs, corporate governance, anti-corruption and critical areas of pharmaceuticals and medical device law practices. She served at Mannheimer Swartling, a global law firm with offices in Sweden, Belgium, Russia, China and the US. Most recently, Ms Linde served as general counsel of Akloma Bioscience AB in Stockholm. Ms. Linde has served as a Vice President of Endo Pharmaceuticals in the United States and she has also worked in the law departments of AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb (in Belgium), and DuPont Pharmaceuticals.

"With over two decades of experience in the life sciences field, Ms. Linde has a strong background of leadership experience in private and public companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries," said Anthony P. Mack, Virpax's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Michèle will be a tremendous asset to our team as our company focuses on the development and commercialization of our robust non-opioid pipeline."

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax develops New Chemical Entities, New Molecular Entities and 505(b)(2)s for pain management using patented cutting-edge delivery technologies designed to satisfy unmet market requirements, enhance patient compliance and quality of life, all while creating value for its investors and partners. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in non-opioid pain management by developing and delivering innovative pharmaceutical products to its customers. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

