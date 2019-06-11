Ping An Ranks 40th in BrandZ Global Brands; Tops Global Insurance Brand List for 4?? Consecutive Year

HONG KONG, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group"; HKEx: 2318; SSE: 601318) has ranked 40th in the latest BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands 2018 published by WPP, the world's largest communications services group, and Kantar Millward Brown, a research firm. Ping An has moved up three places since last year. The Company tops the global insurance brands for the fourth consecutive year and is among the top three global financial brands, with a brand value of US$29.47 billion, representing a growth of 13%. Ping An ranks sixth among all Chinese brands in BrandZ Top 100 list.

This year, 15 Chinese enterprises have been included as BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Brands. These include Alibaba (ranked 7th), Tencent (ranked 8th), China Mobile (ranked 27th), ICBC (ranked 29th), Moutai (ranked 35th), Ping An (ranked 40th), Huawei (ranked 47th), China Construction Bank (ranked 59th), Baidu (ranked 63rd), JD.com (ranked 66th), Didi (ranked 71st), Xiaomi (ranked 74th), Meituan (ranked 78th), China Agricultural Bank (ranked 82nd) and Haier (ranked 89th).

The list also reflects that Ping An's ratings in terms of brand objectives, innovation, communication, brand experience and brand preference have outperformed the average scores of its peers in the insurance sector. Technological advancement is of the utmost importance to Ping An, with the Company employing 99,000 IT and 29,000 R&D specialists to focus on enhancing business experiences, and develop innovative products and services. Ping An's proprietary technology includes start-ups such as Ping An Good Doctor, OneConnect and Lufax, which have all achieved significant and rapid growth through providing a full range of products and services to customers.

"We find that Asian consumers are more open to technology-driven initiatives. As such, more Asian brands are integrating their products and services into consumers' daily life through ecosystem models," said Dorren Wang, Global Head of BrandZ.

Ping An emphasized that the Company will continue to deepen its "Finance+Technology" and "Finance+Ecosystem" strategies by combining its advantages in technology, talent, capital, scenarios and data. It strives to enhance its intelligent operations as well as its products and service experiences to drive long-term and persistent business growth, and to maximize the value for its customers and shareholders.

BrandZ Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands is one of the world's most prestigious and large-scale brand valuation reports. The report shows that big data technology enables insurance companies to collect and analyze customer data to customize products and services relevant to customers' specific needs in different aspects. The brand valuation ranking adopts a unique research method in the industry to combine interview results of more than three million consumers worldwide with the analysis of financial and operating performance of various companies (according to the Kantar Consumer Index and Bloomberg's financial data) as well as the brand contribution index acquired through consumer research.

