Blancco Launches Mobile Diagnostics & Erasure on Mac

Built-in workflow brings speed, scale and efficiency to iOS device diagnostics

AUSTIN, Texas and LONDON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blancco Technology Group (LON: BLTG), the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, today announced Blancco Mobile Diagnostics and Erasure (BMDE) on Mac. This new solution gives mobile carriers, mobile processors, 3PLs and device repair and recycling operators the ability to quickly process high volumes of iOS mobile devices before they enter the second-hand market. BMDE on Mac provides over 40 diagnostics tests to understand the quality, health and functionality of iOS devices, empowering organizations to make timely decisions on how to process and dispose of mobile assets.

In addition to advanced mobile diagnostics, the BMDE on Mac solution, which erases data and diagnoses the health of hundreds of used devices in minimal time, is the only solution to provide dynamic workflow support and intelligent business routing during the diagnostics process. This allows organizations to be in control, automate processes and ensure consistent methodologies while the lean processing capabilities reduce the costs associated with diagnostics.

"Speed and efficiency are critical when it comes to mobile diagnostics and erasure," said Russ Ernst, EVP of products & technology, Blancco. "We designed our BMDE solutions to not only improve operational efficiency but to provide the business intelligence that organizations need to make smart, strategic business decisions. BMDE on Mac does just that, by solving the issues mobile processors are facing - around scale, speed, efficiency and accuracy."

In addition to advanced mobile diagnostics, BMDE on Mac features Blancco's industry-leading secure erasure capabilities to protect customer data and personally identifiable information (PII). BMDE on Mac supports two iOS-specific erasure standards (iOS factory reset and Apple iOS erasure) with additional support planned in upcoming releases.

BMDE on Mac provides cross-platform workflow support and offers a much faster diagnostic process, cutting down manual intervention and retaining device configurations needed by the user. In addition, BMDE on Mac includes the ability to:

Process devices 3x faster than with Blancco's BMDE on Linux solution

Shorten processing times via automated testing capabilities

Improve quality controls and quality assurance to improve customer satisfaction, reduce RMAs and improve overall brand reputation

Monitor and measure the efficiency of the operators on the floor, via Blancco's business intelligence dashboard

Identify key locks and determine device value quickly so operators can route faster, including IMEI, FMiP, rooted/jailbroken checks and carrier locks

Provide data analytics on processed devices, permitting informed product acquisition

Leverage 2-Way API integration to seamlessly integrate with existing WMS and ERP systems

Establish profiles to easily process different types of devices for different companies, markets or objectives using specified erasure standards, unique test sets and more by leveraging Blancco Mobile Workflows

For more information on Blancco Mobile Diagnostics and Erasure on Mac and to sign up for a free trial, please visit: https://www.blancco.com/products/mobile-solutions/

Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco is the industry standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics. Blancco data erasure solutions provide thousands of organisations with the tools they need to add an additional layer of security to their endpoint security policies through secure erasure of IT assets. All erasures are verified and certified through a tamper-proof audit trail.

Blancco data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 18 governing bodies and leading organisations around the world. No other data erasure software can boast this level of compliance with the rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

Blancco Mobile Diagnostics solutions enable mobile network operators, retailers and call centers to easily, quickly and accurately identify and resolve performance issues on their customers' mobile devices. As a result, mobile retailers can spend less time dealing with technical issues and, in turn, reduce the quantity of NTF returns, save on operational costs and increase customer satisfaction.

Additionally, Blancco Mobile Diagnostics solutions empower mobile processors, 3PLs, Recyclers and Repair & Refurbishment Operations to easily, quickly and accurately process used mobile devices to identify any issues and determine overall value. By incorporating Blancco Mobile Diagnostics, mobile processors automate processes, deliver intelligent routing based on device attributes and increase overall efficiency, while driving incremental revenue and profitability.

