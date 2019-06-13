Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN completes sale of Telefónica Deutschland shares 13-Jun-2019 / 12:50 CET/CEST +-----------------------------------------------------++ |*KPN completes sale of Telefónica Deutschland shares*|| +-----------------------------------------------------++ | || +-----------------------------------------------------++ Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") announces that it has completed the sale of its remaining shares in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG ("TEFD"). The proceeds will be retained to increase operational and financial flexibility. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 824131 13-Jun-2019

