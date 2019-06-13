sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 13.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,115 Euro		+0,01
+0,08 %
WKN: 895705 ISIN: SE0000242455 Ticker-Symbol: FRYA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDBANK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,273
13,375
14:52
13,315
13,375
14:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SWEDBANK AB
SWEDBANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWEDBANK AB13,115+0,08 %