Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) ("Ridgestone Mining") is pleased to announce the results from a bulk sampling program recently carried out at its Rebeico gold-copper project in Sonora, Mexico.

A total of 111 samples with a combined weight of approximately 2,500 kilograms was collected from eight waste-rock dumps remaining from historical underground mining on the property. The waste-rock material was mined principally from the "Alaska" vein as recently as the 1960's.

The waste-rock dump samples, averaging approximately 22 kilograms each, were collected from trenches and holes excavated with pick and shovel, and were submitted to LABVAL, an independent commercial analytical and metallurgical testing laboratory in Hermosillo, Sonora. Each sample was assayed for gold, silver and copper. Gold and silver were determined by 30-gram fire-assay fusion with a gravimetric finish. Copper was analyzed by atomic absorption spectrometry following digestion with aqua regia. Summary assay results for each of the waste-rock dumps are shown in the following table:

Waste Dump Name Samples

(N) Sample Wt Mean (kg) Au Mean

g/t Au Range (Min-Max)

g/t Ag Mean g/t Ag Range (Min-Max)

g/t Cu Mean Percent Cu Range (Min-Max) Percent Veta Grande 21 20.5 6.68 1.37-16.85 12.67 0.83-84.15 0.79 0.28-1.72 Upper Alaska 26 24.6 3.30 0.62-10.94 10.78 4.00-25.30 1.39 0.65-2.50 Lower Alaska 14 21.8 3.40 1.23-8.93 23.17 10.70-92.7 1.32 0.32-2.70 La Verde 8 18.7 3.54 1.27-8.91 12.13 0.31-35.54 0.37 0.08-0.65 Josefina 7 21.6 0.24 0.14-0.57 12.38 0.80-31.17 0.49 0.42-1.00 Tunel de Garcia 7 19.2 2.07 0.30-5.72 1.82 1.00-5.74 0.40 0.28-1.00 Año Nuevo 13 25.9 1.01 0.29-2.22 5.13 1.00-17.70 0.60 0.23-1.32 Elena 15 21.0 0.10 0.04-0.58 5.28 0.20-17.27 0.99 0.18-2.10 Totals 111 21.7 2.5 10.4 0.8

Erwin Wong, CFO and Director of Ridgestone Mining, commented: "While these sampling results represent material that was uneconomic at the time, we are highly encouraged by the grades presented in the context of today's metal price environment. The sampling results serve to reaffirm the historical mining records and moreover, the potential mineralization hosted by the Alaska and associated veins. Going forward, we are incorporating the bulk sample results in addition to the results from drilling, sampling, mapping and prospecting to refine our model for the high-grade mineralization hosted by the Alaska vein. Future planned exploration will include metallurgical testing and sampling of historical production adits and drifts."

The technical information disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven I. Weiss, C.P.G., Ph.D., with Mine Development Associates ("MDA") of Reno, Nevada, USA. Mr. Weiss is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and the author of the technical report prepared by MDA and filed on SEDAR titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Rebeico Gold-Copper Project; Central Sonora, Mexico".

About Ridgestone Mining Inc.

Ridgestone is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed junior mineral exploration company with offices in Taipei and Vancouver, B.C. The Company's focus is on precious metals and copper in Sonora, Mexico, and specifically the Rebeico Gold-Copper project.

