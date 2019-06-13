Back in December, Brighter announced that all the technical documentation had been submitted to the designated notified body for final approval of a CE mark for the Actiste device. We expect a decision around the end of H119. Initial commercialisation is expected to focus on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In the interim, management has been working on additional capital injections, including SEK17.5m in Q1 and an additional SEK19.6m after the end of the quarter.

