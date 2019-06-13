JPJ Group plc: JPJ Group PLC Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 13 June 2019, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:

Resolution For Against Total Withheld No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes No. of Votes Resolution 1: To receive the Company's annual report and accounts 41,303,181 100.00 0 0.00 41,303,181 32,421 Resolution 2: To receive the directors' remuneration report 41,021,841 99.46 220,669 0.54 41,242,510 93,091 Resolution 3: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors 41,226,465 99.75 101,652 0.25 41,328,117 7,484 Resolution 4: To authorise the audit and risk committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors 41,227,828 99.76 100,289 0.24 41,328,117 7,484 Resolution 5: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director 40,955,395 99.08 380,206 0.92 41,335,601 0 Resolution 6: To re-appoint Simon Wykes as a director 41,268,255 99.84 67,347 0.16 41,335,602 0 Resolution 7: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a director 41,230,004 99.74 105,598 0.26 41,335,602 0 Resolution 8: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a director 41,266,892 99.83 68,710 0.17 41,335,602 0 Resolution 9: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a director 41,270,717 99.84 64,885 0.16 41,335,602 0 Resolution 10: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a director 38,430,113 99.83 66,738 0.17 38,496,851 2,838,751 Resolution 11: To appoint Andria Vidler as a director 41,268,884 99.84 66,717 0.16 41,335,601 0 Resolution 12: To authorise the directors to allot shares 39,345,968 95.54 1,836,803 4.46 41,182,771 152,831 Resolution 13: To authorise the Company to make political donations 39,272,411 95.22 1,970,100 4.78 41,242,511 93,091 Resolution 14: To approve the rules of the Company's Share Incentive Plan 39,266,549 95.21 1,975,962 4.79 41,242,511 93,091 Resolution 15: To approve the rules of the Company's Save As You Earn Plan 41,265,717 99.83 69,885 0.17 41,335,602 0 Resolution 16: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital 39,267,178 95.21 1,975,332 4.79 41,242,510 93,091 Resolution 17: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital 39,260,067 95.19 1,982,443 4.81 41,242,510 93,091 Resolution 18: To authorise the purchase of own shares 41,326,029 99.98 7,110 0.02 41,333,139 2,462 Resolution 19: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice 38,950,000 94.23 2,385,602 5.77 41,335,602 0 Resolution 20: To approve the adoption of new articles of association 41,329,002 99.98 6,600 0.02 41,335,602 0

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 74,473,678 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 74,473,678.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

JPJ Group plc also announces today that Colin Sturgeon will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Nigel Brewster will become a member of the Nomination Committee with immediate effect.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3907 4025

dan.talisman@jpj.com

JPJ Group plc

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

JPJ@finsbury.com

