JPJ Group plc: JPJ Group PLC Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 13 June 2019, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.
All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:
Resolution
For
Against
Total
Withheld
No. of Votes
% of Vote
No. of Votes
% of Vote
No. of Votes
No. of Votes
Resolution 1: To receive the Company's annual report and accounts
41,303,181
100.00
0
0.00
41,303,181
32,421
Resolution 2: To receive the directors' remuneration report
41,021,841
99.46
220,669
0.54
41,242,510
93,091
Resolution 3: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors
41,226,465
99.75
101,652
0.25
41,328,117
7,484
Resolution 4: To authorise the audit and risk committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors
41,227,828
99.76
100,289
0.24
41,328,117
7,484
Resolution 5: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director
40,955,395
99.08
380,206
0.92
41,335,601
0
Resolution 6: To re-appoint Simon Wykes as a director
41,268,255
99.84
67,347
0.16
41,335,602
0
Resolution 7: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a director
41,230,004
99.74
105,598
0.26
41,335,602
0
Resolution 8: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a director
41,266,892
99.83
68,710
0.17
41,335,602
0
Resolution 9: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a director
41,270,717
99.84
64,885
0.16
41,335,602
0
Resolution 10: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a director
38,430,113
99.83
66,738
0.17
38,496,851
2,838,751
Resolution 11: To appoint Andria Vidler as a director
41,268,884
99.84
66,717
0.16
41,335,601
0
Resolution 12: To authorise the directors to allot shares
39,345,968
95.54
1,836,803
4.46
41,182,771
152,831
Resolution 13: To authorise the Company to make political donations
39,272,411
95.22
1,970,100
4.78
41,242,511
93,091
Resolution 14: To approve the rules of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
39,266,549
95.21
1,975,962
4.79
41,242,511
93,091
Resolution 15: To approve the rules of the Company's Save As You Earn Plan
41,265,717
99.83
69,885
0.17
41,335,602
0
Resolution 16: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital
39,267,178
95.21
1,975,332
4.79
41,242,510
93,091
Resolution 17: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital
39,260,067
95.19
1,982,443
4.81
41,242,510
93,091
Resolution 18: To authorise the purchase of own shares
41,326,029
99.98
7,110
0.02
41,333,139
2,462
Resolution 19: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice
38,950,000
94.23
2,385,602
5.77
41,335,602
0
Resolution 20: To approve the adoption of new articles of association
41,329,002
99.98
6,600
0.02
41,335,602
0
Notes:
Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.
A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 74,473,678 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 74,473,678.
In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
JPJ Group plc also announces today that Colin Sturgeon will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Nigel Brewster will become a member of the Nomination Committee with immediate effect.
About JPJ Group plc
JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.
Enquiries:
JPJ Group plc
Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
dan.talisman@jpj.com
JPJ Group plc
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
JPJ@finsbury.com
