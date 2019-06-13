sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE

JPJ Group plc: JPJ Group PLC Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 13 June 2019, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:

Resolution

For

Against

Total

Withheld

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

No. of Votes

Resolution 1: To receive the Company's annual report and accounts

41,303,181

100.00

0

0.00

41,303,181

32,421

Resolution 2: To receive the directors' remuneration report

41,021,841

99.46

220,669

0.54

41,242,510

93,091

Resolution 3: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors

41,226,465

99.75

101,652

0.25

41,328,117

7,484

Resolution 4: To authorise the audit and risk committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors

41,227,828

99.76

100,289

0.24

41,328,117

7,484

Resolution 5: To re-appoint Neil Goulden as a director

40,955,395

99.08

380,206

0.92

41,335,601

0

Resolution 6: To re-appoint Simon Wykes as a director

41,268,255

99.84

67,347

0.16

41,335,602

0

Resolution 7: To re-appoint Keith Laslop as a director

41,230,004

99.74

105,598

0.26

41,335,602

0

Resolution 8: To re-appoint Nigel Brewster as a director

41,266,892

99.83

68,710

0.17

41,335,602

0

Resolution 9: To re-appoint Jim Ryan as a director

41,270,717

99.84

64,885

0.16

41,335,602

0

Resolution 10: To re-appoint Colin Sturgeon as a director

38,430,113

99.83

66,738

0.17

38,496,851

2,838,751

Resolution 11: To appoint Andria Vidler as a director

41,268,884

99.84

66,717

0.16

41,335,601

0

Resolution 12: To authorise the directors to allot shares

39,345,968

95.54

1,836,803

4.46

41,182,771

152,831

Resolution 13: To authorise the Company to make political donations

39,272,411

95.22

1,970,100

4.78

41,242,511

93,091

Resolution 14: To approve the rules of the Company's Share Incentive Plan

39,266,549

95.21

1,975,962

4.79

41,242,511

93,091

Resolution 15: To approve the rules of the Company's Save As You Earn Plan

41,265,717

99.83

69,885

0.17

41,335,602

0

Resolution 16: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital

39,267,178

95.21

1,975,332

4.79

41,242,510

93,091

Resolution 17: To authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital

39,260,067

95.19

1,982,443

4.81

41,242,510

93,091

Resolution 18: To authorise the purchase of own shares

41,326,029

99.98

7,110

0.02

41,333,139

2,462

Resolution 19: To authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice

38,950,000

94.23

2,385,602

5.77

41,335,602

0

Resolution 20: To approve the adoption of new articles of association

41,329,002

99.98

6,600

0.02

41,335,602

0

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 74,473,678 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 74,473,678.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

JPJ Group plc also announces today that Colin Sturgeon will become a member of the Audit and Risk Committee and Nigel Brewster will become a member of the Nomination Committee with immediate effect.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 3907 4025
dan.talisman@jpj.com

JPJ Group plc

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
JPJ@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/548685/JPJ-Group-PLC-Announces-Results-of-2019-Annual-General-Meeting


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE