The gold and silver stock sector (HUI) is one massive pressure cooker ready to explode. Not often do we see a market under such a high tension. Make no mistake a confirmed breakout in precious metals will unleash a major bullish energy wave, especially in gold and silver stocks. We first need to see a gold price breakout (GOLD) combined with a gold and silver stocks breakout, as per our gold forecast. The rest will run automatically. This article features 3 gold and silver stock charts. They are so gorgeous that we consider all 3 of them must-see charts! Note ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...