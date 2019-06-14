Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Södertälje Kommun with effect from 2019-06-17. Last day of trading is set to 2024-06-05. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Correction refers to market segment above marked in bold. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=728798