ATX still between 2900 and 3000 points, News came from Addiko, OMV, Strabag, voestalpine, Valneva, Zumtobel, Sanochemia, Vienna Airport Group, Kapsch TrafficCom and Immofinanz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,19% to 2.940,35 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 7,09%. Up to now there were 63 days with a positive and 51 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 10,94% away, from the low 7,09%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,37%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,31%. These are the best-performers this week: RBI 4,53% in front of Wienerberger 3,81% and EVN 3,04%. And the following stocks performed worst: Valneva -4,03% in front of Andritz -3,93% and Flughafen Wien -3,04%. Further highlights this week: Wienerberger for 5 days in a row ...

