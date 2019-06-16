OMV, Strabag, voestalpine: Three Austrian companies were among the world's top 1,000 corporations with the highest turnover: OMV (ranked 289), Strabag (463) and voestalpine (564), reports the international consulting firm EY. The measure of all things is still the US, which made 299 of the 1,000 largest companies. This was followed by Japan (146), China (79), Great Britain and France (45 each). While the largest North American companies were able to increase their sales by an average of 9 percent last year, the sales growth of their European counterparts averaged just 4.3 percent. Asia's major companies achieved growth of 8.4 percent. And Europe's top corporations are also losing ground in terms of earnings growth: they were able to increase their operating profit by 3.9 percent in ...

