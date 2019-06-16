Vienna Airport Group: In May 2019, the total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose by 20.1% to 3.6 million travellers. The accumulated passenger volume was up 20.6% to 14.4 million. Vienna Airport once again registered a substantial increase in passenger volume of 25.0% in the first five months of the year to 11.7 million travellers. The number of passengers handled by Vienna Airport in the month of May 2019 rose by 24.4% compared to the prior-year month to 2,877,161 travellers. Malta Airport reported an increase in passenger volume of 4.8% in the month of May 2019, whereas Kosice Airport registered a rise of 17.6% in the number of passengers it handled.Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: -3.04%Kapsch ...

