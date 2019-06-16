sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 16.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,56 Euro		-0,06
-0,25 %
WKN: A2JN9W ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 Ticker-Symbol: IMO1 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMOFINANZ AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,47
23,703
15.06.
23,51
23,625
14.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG37,90+0,26 %
IMMOFINANZ AG23,56-0,25 %
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG34,70+2,66 %