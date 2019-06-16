Vienna Airport: The Supervisory Board of Flughafen Wien AG unanimously resolved to reappoint the current Management Board Members Julian Jäger and Günther Ofner for a further term of office extending from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2025. "Ensuring continuity on the Management Board is an important prerequisite for maintaining the company's path to success. Due to the terminal expansion programme and preparations for the 3rd Runway, Flughafen Wien AG has gigantic construction projects ahead of it lasting many years which will have to be implemented without interrupting normal business operations. The Management Board, which has successfully been in office now for eight years, since 2011, has convincingly demonstrated that it can effectively lead the company into the future", says ...

