Correction refers to terms and last day of trading. Correct information is marked in bold below At the request of Cell Impact AB, Cell Impact AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 18, 2019. Security name: Cell Impact TO1B -------------------------------- Short name: CI TO 1 B -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012558864 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 175467 -------------------------------- Terms: Issue price: 6 SEK per B share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in Cell Impact AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: 1 juni 2020 - 15 juni 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: 10 juni 2020 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.