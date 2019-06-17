Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today has us looking to Florida as one of the largest pot stocks in the U.S. expands. Meanwhile, the pot stock market sees moderate gains across the board.MedMen Enterprises Incis a Los Angeles-based marijuana producer and distributor with 35 medical and recreational cannabis stores in the U.S. It's now going to expand that number with a 7,500-square-foot medical marijuana dispensary in West Palm Beach, Florida.This is MedMen's first Florida store, but it won't be the last; of the 15 dispensaries it plans to open in 2019, 12 will be in Florida."Florida, it's a very large market," said Nick Hansen, MedMen's.

