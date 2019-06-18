ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) Signs Distribution Agreement Gaining Access to the Growing Neighborhood Electric Vehicle Market

ADOMANI has been awarded key Western and Southwestern states in an exclusive distribution deal with ProMotive EV, LLC. and JFP Holdings, Ltd. to market, sell, and support the E-Riva Neighborhood Electric Vehicle in a North American market that is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2025

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2019 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced it has signed an exclusive distribution and service agreement for nine Western and Southwestern states with Dan Panoz of ProMotive EV, LLC. and Jack Perkowski of JFP Holdings, Ltd. for the E-Riva Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV). ADOMANI will be the exclusive distributor of the E-Riva in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, and Texas.

The E-Riva NEV is also known as a low-speed electric vehicle (LSV). According to the "Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Report" launched by Market Study Report, the global Low Speed Electric Vehicle market will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the global market size will grow to US$ 8.87 billion over the next five years.

NEVs are appropriate for a wide range of zero-emission roles traditionally served by golf carts or utility vehicles for customers such as local, state, and national government agencies, resorts, master-planned communities, universities, medical and corporate campuses, as well as sports teams, taxi-shuttle services, and individual consumers. The E-Riva addresses a surprisingly broad market where a full-sized electric car isn't required or optimal. Additionally, because the NEV is all-electric, it saves on fuel consumption costs, as discussed in depth in a U.S. Department of Transportation Report to Congress. Neighborhood Electric Vehicles are held to national safety standards that ensure the safety of their occupants, thus the maximum driving speed of the NEV is 25 mph on roads with a speed posting of no more than 35 mph.





"After an extensive, year-long manufacturing partner search, and another full year dedicated to product refinement and durability testing, we're now ready to support the production roll-out of this certified NEV into the US market with the assistance of ADOMANI's sales expertise," said Dan Panoz, principal of ProMotive EV, LLC. and designer of Panoz American sports cars. "As an engineer dedicated to the pursuit of disruptive race car technologies, I sought out and insisted upon a host of technology and safety features that are exceedingly rare in this market segment, including an all-steel, robotically welded unibody with integrated frame, three-point seat belts, independent front suspension with McPherson struts, multi-link rear suspension, vacuum-assisted hydraulic front disc/rear drum brakes, aluminum wheels and rack and pinion steering with a tight 13-foot turning radius. Just because you don't need a full-sized vehicle doesn't mean that you should sacrifice the long list of full-sized features that are found in this NEV."

"Having worked with Dan Panoz and the Panoz team for the past several years, it's great to see the launch of this first zero-emission vehicle project," said Jack Perkowski, Founder and Managing Partner of JFP Holdings. "We knew we had to have a strong sales and marketing team to successfully introduce this unique NEV into the market, and based on my positive experience with ADOMANI, the choice was clear. The E-Riva is now available to customers as a fully certified vehicle; vehicles are in stock; and we are ready to take orders. In developing the E-Riva, a wide range of potential customers have taken test drives in the vehicle. These potential customers include operators of gated-communities, resorts and hotel properties; managements of large shopping malls and movie and television studios for their security personnel; university administrators; companies with large corporate campuses; and city administrators who see the NEV playing a major role in traffic restricted downtown areas."

"The list of standard features of the E-Riva is truly impressive and perhaps even unique in this market segment," said Jim Reynolds, President and CEO of ADOMANI. "So, when you're ready to go beyond using the typical golf cart, this four seat NEV features a fully-enclosed design with heat and air-conditioning, front bucket and rear bench seats, four doors with power locks and windows, digital dash with radio and multi-media center, back-up camera, LED turn signals, halogen headlights and windshield wipers. You can even fold down the rear bench seat to provide 22 cubic feet of cargo capacity. The fleet landscape is changing. Not everyone needs or wants to pay $50-$75,000 for a car with zero to 60 in 4 seconds capability or drive around in an open-air golf cart when a more sustainable transportation option for your corporate or college campus is available. The E-Riva's all-electric designed car will help you meet compliance standards while showcasing your environmental sensitivity efforts."

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain systems for integration in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. ADOMANI is also a provider of new zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership, and helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit www.ADOMANIelectric.com

About ProMotive EV, LLC

ProMotive EV, LLC., was founded by Dan Panoz, with nearly three decades of sports car design and manufacturing experience, to bring compelling zero-emission transportation options to the North American market. Over the last four years, Dan Panoz has also worked on the engineering and design of several EV platforms from propriety designs for Deltawing Technology Group, to modular EV platforms for trucks and SUV's. Panoz, the company, is based in Hoschton, Ga. and is a designer and manufacturer of exclusive, American-made luxury sports cars. Founded by Daniel "Dan" Panoz in 1989, father Don Panoz took the Panoz brand to the racetrack in 1997 to expand the brand and promote his son's cars. It was the first U.S. auto manufacturer to use super formed aluminum panels for its bodies and created America's first Aluminum Intensive Vehicle (AIV), the Panoz AIV Roadster. The Panoz headquarters also features the Panoz Museum that showcases Panoz sports car and racing history and accomplishments such as the 1997 Le Mans GTR 1, the 1998 Q9 hybrid Le Mans prototype - the first modern hybrid race car, and the 2000 Panoz LMP1 Roadster S that won the 1000km of Nürburgring.

For more information, visit www.panoz.com

About JFP Holdings

JFP Holdings was founded in 2009 by Jack Perkowski, a Wall Street veteran and pioneer in China's auto industry who has lived and worked in the country for the past twenty-five years. In 1994, Jack founded ASIMCO Technologies, which he then built over a fifteen year period into a major China based auto supplier. Based in Beijing, JFP Holdings helps international companies to access the China market and Chinese companies that want to expand abroad. The staff of JFP Holdings is comprised of both Chinese and Western professionals who have substantial operating experience in China, and includes individuals with expertise in the major functional areas of general management, sales and marketing, technology, manufacturing, and finance. JFP Holdings has representatives in the Asia-Pacific region, North America and Europe. In 2008, Jack was named one of "30 Outstanding Entrepreneurs in China's Auto Components Industry During the 30 Years of Economic Reform" by China Auto News, the only foreigner to receive the honor. Often referred to as "Mr. China," Jack is widely recognized as an expert on doing business in the country. He authored Managing the Dragon: How I'm Building a Billion Dollar Business in China, and provides timely insights into ongoing developments in China on www.managingthedragon.com.

For more information, visit www.JFPHoldings.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed" and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contacts:

ADOMANI, Inc.

Kevin Kanning, VP Investor Relations

Telephone: (650) 533-7629

Email: kevin.k@ADOMANIelectric.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara, Hayden IR

Telephone: (646) 755-7412

Email: james@haydenir.com

ADOMANI, Inc.

Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (951) 407-9860 ext. 205

Email: mike.m@ADOMANIelectric.com

SOURCE: ADOMANI, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549063/ADOMANIR-Signs-Distribution-Agreement-Gaining-Access-to-the-Growing-Neighborhood-Electric-Vehicle-Market