Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2019) - DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc., (CSE: DIGI) now doing business as DIGIMAX GLOBAL SOLUTIONS (the "Company" or "DigiMax") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, DIGIMAX CAPITAL CORP. ("DigiMax Capital") has been granted registration in the category of Exempt Market Dealer in the province of Ontario.

Chris Carl has also been individually registered as Chief Compliance Officer of DigiMax Capital.

DigiMax Capital currently provides corporate advisory services to clients seeking to grow their businesses by accessing capital either through conventional means or through the issuance of digital securities such as Security Tokens. This registration now allows DigiMax Capital to distribute securities of such issuers on an exempt basis in Ontario and take a more active role organizing the distribution of such securities through brokers registered in other jurisdictions around the world.

This registration is granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"). On its website, (https://www.osc.gov.on.ca/en/exempt-market.htmwhat-is-the-exempt-market) the OSC states the following:

The "exempt market" describes a section of Canada's capital markets where securities can be sold without the protections associated with a prospectus. Examples of activity in the exempt market include:

Canadian and foreign companies, both public and private, selling securities to institutional investors and qualified investors

Canadian and foreign hedge funds and pooled funds selling securities to institutional investors and qualified investors

"We are very excited to have been granted registration as an EMD in the jurisdiction of Ontario in Canada," says DigiMax CEO Chris Carl. "This registration allows us to serve Ontario based corporations and investors as an exempt market dealer in various forms of funding, and to market such offerings to institutional or accredited investors. Working with our growing network of similarly registered dealers in other countries, DigiMax Global Solutions is well on its way to becoming the leader of a global syndicate of dealers able to assist companies to raise capital around the world."

About DigiMax

DigiMax is based in Toronto, Canada and is a company aiming to become a world leader in advising companies issuing both conventional and digital securities, such as security tokens, in Ontario Canada, and in association with its global syndicate of registered dealers, in any country around the world in which such an offering is made.

DigiCrypts BlockChain Solutions Inc, doing business as DigiMax Global Solutions, is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol DIGI.

