GoldON Resources Ltd.: GoldON Prepares for Drilling at Slate Falls Project in Ontario's Patricia Mining Division

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2019 / GoldON Resources Ltd. ('GoldON' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: GLD) is pleased to report it has engaged Emerald Geological Services as Project Manager and fieldwork is in progress at its 100% owned Slate Falls Gold-Silver Property (see location map Figure 1).

Prospecting, sampling and reconnaissance mapping has been carried out at several locations on the Property including the historical Trail, Sanderson, Sanderson East and Sanderson North gold showings (see Figure 2). Quartz veining, silicification and sulphide mineralization including pyrite, galena, chalcopyrite and sphalerite were observed at several locations during the program.

A total of ninety-nine rock grab samples were collected and sent for gold and multi-element analysis. Many historical samples, structural measurements and outcrops were documented and tied in by GPS, and over 200 photos were collected during the field program.

'Our initial 2019 fieldwork is focused on prioritizing hard targets for the upcoming diamond drilling program,' said Michael Romanik, president of GoldON. 'Ground truthing has documented and verified the locations of several of the historical zones and we look forward to reporting sample assay results as they are received.'

The Slate Falls property is located in the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt between the Red Lake and Pickle Lake Gold Camps and covers stratigraphy that is similar to and contemporaneous with the stratigraphy which hosts the past-producing (Sep '88 - Mar '97) Golden Patricia gold mine, 30 kilometres to the northeast.

The Property is composed of mafic metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks deposited in a submarine environment. The mafic metavolcanics and metasedimentary rocks are intruded by gabbroic sills, mafic to ultramafic intrusive bodies and felsic quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes and stocks. The felsic North Bamaji Pluton occurs along the north shore of North Bamaji Lake. The greenstone belt has undergone two generations of regional folding and shearing to form the Bamaji shear zone. The Rockmere-Wesleyan synform strikes east-west across the length of the Property with an eastwardly plunging fold axis (Wallace, 1985, GR232). The fold axis of an antiformal structure strikes northeast from the central-northern part of the Property near the Sanderson zone. The shear zones which host quartz veins and sulphide mineralization strike east-west with sub-vertical dips.

The Property is located 5 kilometres (km) northeast of the community of Slate Falls, 90 km west of Pickle Lake, 120 km north of Sioux Lookout and 160 km east of Red Lake. The community of Slate Falls is accessible by an all-weather road and regionally the area is well traversed by logging roads and trails. Slate Falls is also accessible by float- or ski-equipped plane charters from Pickle Lake, Sioux Lookout or Red Lake.

The opportunity to mobilize a crew on the Property ahead of schedule was made possible through the cooperation of the Slate Falls First Nation who responded with services and accommodations on a day's notice. GoldON would like to thank them for their continued support.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Emerald Geological Services:

Based in Timmins, Ontario, Emerald is a ready-made exploration team with over 80 years of combined geological experience, a proven track record of managing grassroots to advanced stage projects and have played a significant role in the discovery of many gold, silver, copper, zinc and uranium discoveries in Canada.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Active projects include the West Madsen property in the Red Lake Gold Camp and our flagship Slate Falls project in the Patricia Mining Division where 18 Au-Ag mineralized zones have been identified over the 11-kilometre breadth of the property. GoldON has 13,834,782 shares issued and is fully funded to complete its spring/summer work programs.

