MegaFon Chooses Anodot's Autonomous Analytics to Predict Potential Failures in the Provision of Services to Company Subscribers, Ensuring Customer Excellence

Using Autonomous Analytics, Anodot will predict information system failures to prevent a possible impact on the services of MegaFon subscribers

MOSCOW and REDWOOD CITY, California, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anodot, the Autonomous Analytics company, today announced that MegaFon, Russia's leading mobile phone operator, will be leveraging Anodot's Autonomous Analytics to analyze and predict the impact of incidents on services for company subscribers.

MegaFon is a leader in the telecommunications space and is the largest fiber-optic network among Russian mobile operators. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network.

Anodot's Autonomous Analytics is already implemented among leading telecommunications companies internationally, consistently yielding seamless customer service experiences across mobile networks and IT. MegaFon will use Anodot's Autonomous Analytics for tracking and analyzing data on information platforms for online analysis as well as identifying potential incidents as part of the use of digital services by company subscribers.

Given the extensive amount of customers and range of digital services like cloud, advertising, e-commerce, financial services and IoT, MegaFon is a company that receives an exorbitant amount of real-time metrics. Almost half of the company's subscriber base relies heavily on mobile data, consuming enormous amounts each month. It is becoming increasingly essential that the company's digital products and network operations function smoothly for users.

"Simple tracking and forecasting of potential failures can take hours, sometimes days, and even then, it is almost impossible to predict all possible incidents," said Andrey Knyazev, Director of BSS for MegaFon. "Anodot services will help us to receive information about possible problems instantly, which will allow us to quickly detect and prevent problems with quality customer service. Using autonomous analytics and incident detection, Anodot will help to provide an even higher level of service to our customers, 24/7."

Using Anodot's patented machine learning algorithms, MegaFon plans to begin analyzing data from a variety of sources, from MegaFon BSS systems at scale, to delivering operational insights in real-time.

"We're thrilled to begin working with MegaFon to optimize their business operations and ensure seamless customer service," said David Drai, CEO and Co-Founder of Anodot. "With the world's growing dependency of mobile networks and the gradual implementation of 5G, it is becoming increasingly important to identify issues before they become catastrophic and help telco companies ensure the highest level of customer experience and service. Telco companies today have to monitor billions of metrics and identify minor changes as soon as possible, and that's exactly what our technology offers. As Anodot expands globally, we will continue to help company become proactive, leveraging the latest autonomous analytics technology to fulfill our vision - autonomous business operations."

About Anodot

Anodot Autonomous Analytics is a machine learning platform that monitors and forecasts business performance. This turn-key solution independently understands behavioral patterns within times series data, to identify anomalies and to continuously anticipate future values. Anodot alerts operate in real time and offer context, correlating high-impact incidents to related factors, to dramatically reduce time to detection and resolution. Their pioneering technology is trusted by industry leaders across telco, eCommerce, fintech, adtech, gaming and more.

Anodot is headquartered in Silicon Valley and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, visit us at http://www.anodot.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About MegaFon

MegaFon PJSC is an all-Russian operator of digital capabilities, occupying a leading position in the telecommunications market. The company traditionally pays special attention to the quality of communication and provides its subscribers with Internet at the highest speeds. We have a reward for Ookla's Fastest Mobile Network in Russia. Back in 2012, we were the first in Russia to launch 4G LTE, and since February 2014 we put into operation the world's first commercial LTE-Advanced network, increasing the data transfer rate to 300 Mbps. In 2017, one of the first in the world launched the Gigabit LTE network (Gigabit LTE) and demonstrated a speed of 979 Mbit / s. Today MegaFon has the largest network of base stations in the country: 227,961 stations, of which 87,611 stations in the LTE standard. In 2018, the company served the interests of more than 75.445 million subscribers.

MegaFon is headquartered in Moscow, Oruzheynyy pereulok, 41

To learn more, visit us at https://moscow.megafon.ru/

Anodot

For more information, please contact:

Molly Meller

molly@siliconvpr.com

+1-732-865-3998

MegaFon

For more information, please contact:

Yuri Nekhaychuk

+7-925-034-9566

yuri.nekhaychuk@megafon.ru

Dmitriy Lukyanchikov

+7-931-961-8588

dmitriy.lukyanchikov@Megafon.ru