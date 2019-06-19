Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Outpacing Broader Market
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) is a real estate income trust (REIT) that we've been following for quite some time. And for good reason. It's arguably the best equity in the cannabis sector.
When we last took a look at IIPR stock just one month ago, it was already up 96% year-to-date. Despite the correction hampering U.S. marijuana stocks, IIPR has continued to soar.
Since the start of 2019, Innovative Industrial Properties stock has risen by.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) is a real estate income trust (REIT) that we've been following for quite some time. And for good reason. It's arguably the best equity in the cannabis sector.
When we last took a look at IIPR stock just one month ago, it was already up 96% year-to-date. Despite the correction hampering U.S. marijuana stocks, IIPR has continued to soar.
Since the start of 2019, Innovative Industrial Properties stock has risen by.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...