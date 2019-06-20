McDermott Secures Top Position in Capital Markets in Inaugural Israel Desks League Tables

Firm Recognized for Partnering with Israeli Businesses to Drive Growth and Investment in Fast-Developing Sectors

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery has earned the top position in Capital Markets in the first ever Israel Desks League Tables in the US-Israel Legal Review. With a deep understanding of the local market and potential global opportunities, the Firm advises Israeli clients across emerging technologies and life sciences in complex transactions that propel their business objectives.

"Entrepreneurial innovation in Israel is fueling tremendous growth and companies are increasingly looking abroad to secure the capital necessary to build on this momentum," said Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's Transactions Practice Group. "We are committed to helping clients navigate cross-border investments and transactions, with a skilled capital markets team complemented by top-tier lawyers in health, life sciences and technology."

Both Mark Selinger and Gary Emmanuel are recognized in the US-Israel Legal Review for their extensive experience in Israel. Based in New York, Mark has worked with Israeli companies for decades in both public offerings and M&A transactions. He also represents private equity funds and family offices in their direct investing activities. Gary focuses on public offerings and regulatory compliance for Israeli companies, representing both issuers and underwriters, with an emphasis on the life science sector. Gary is dual qualified in New York and Israel and is fluent in Hebrew.

McDermott continues to strengthen its nexus to the region with recent hire Ben Strauss in the new Wilmington office. Also fluent in Hebrew, he frequently advises Israeli companies doing business in the US, has served as Delaware counsel in hundreds of private placements of Israel-based Delaware corporations, and has lectured extensively to Israeli lawyers and regulators on Delaware corporate laws. "McDermott offers a truly comprehensive suite of service offerings as well as a global platform from which to advise sophisticated clients," Ben said. "It was clear to me that I'd be joining a team actively engaged in the Israeli market with a clear value proposition that sets McDermott apart from its peers."

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 20 locations on three continents, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective-and often unexpected-solutions that propel success. More than 1,100 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/593257/McDermott_Will_and_Emery_LLP_Logo.jpg