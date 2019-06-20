Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 20, 2019) - Michelin Mining (CSE: MICH) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The junior natural resource company holds an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Rude Creek Property.

The Rude Creek Property, comprised of 204 claims covering an area of approximately 4,157 hectares in west-central Yukon, is located approximately 160 kilometres south of Dawson City. The Rude Creek Gold Project covers the Haxe anomaly and Rude Creek showing, both documented as silver-lead-zinc +/- gold vein occurrences by the Yukon Geological Survey.

A summary of the extensive historical work completed by various operators on the Rude Creek Project is documented the company's NI 43-101 which is available on Sedar.

Following the discovery of the Casino porphyry copper deposit in the late 1960's, 15 kilometers northwest of the property, work in the Dawson Range was aimed at porphyry copper exploration. In the 1980's, the emphasis generally switched to precious metal exploration through the Dawson Range due to the discovery of the Mt. Skukum mine and activity at the Mt. Nansen mine. Gold exploration was renewed and rocketed in 2009 with the discovery of the Golden Saddle deposit at White Gold by Underworld Resources and subsequent discovery of the Coffee deposit in 2011 by Kaminak Gold. The recent discovery in 2018 of high-grade gold at the Vertigo showing of White Gold Corp. has intensified exploration in the region.

Two significant gold soil anomalies have been delineated on the Rude Creek property. Multiple northerly anomalous trends are evident in the Northeast zone, with at least five distinct, linear, 800 meter long gold anomalies over the 1.5 kilometer wide grid, remaining open in all directions.

The NI 43-101 recommends a two-phase exploration program with Phase 1 consisting of: additional grid soil sampling in the Northeast and Trombley areas and detailed mapping, prospecting and structural analysis including a detailed integration and interpretation of the airborne geophysical data. An initial Phase 2 drill program, contingent on results from Phase 1, is recommended with 1,000 meters of RC drilling in about 5 to 6 holes with a helicopter supported rig. The plan is to test the gold mineralization intersected in the RAB and RC drilling on the Trombley zone and the multiple northerly trending gold in soil anomalies at the Northeast zone, and/or additional soil anomalies generated in Phase 1.

In order to earn its 70% interest, Michelin must issue 3,950,000 shares, making cash payments totaling $2.5 million, and carry out exploration and development work of $4,120,000, staged over 4 years.

For more information, please contact Mark T. Brown, CEO, at 604-687-3520 or email mtbrown@pacificopportunity.com.

