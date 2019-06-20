First Acceptance Corp.: First Acceptance Corporation Announces Organizational Changes

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2019 / First Acceptance Corporation (the "Company") announced today that effective October 1, 2019, Larry Willeford, the Company's Chief Claims Officer, will be promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer and take on the leadership of day-to-day operations of the Company. Mr. Willeford joined the Company in October 2016 as its Chief Claims Officer. He is a CPCU with over 30 years property and casualty insurance experience and had most recently served as Vice President Claims for State Auto Insurance in Columbus, OH from 2010 to 2016.

Current President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Russell, will continue his involvement within the leadership team in an oversight and strategic role and will retain the position of Chief Executive Officer for some time into the future.

Replacing Mr. Willeford as the Company's new Chief Claims Officer will be Doug Jensen who was most recently Vice President Claims for American National in Springfield, MO. Mr. Jensen has over 25 years of property and casualty claims experience and will join the Company prior to September 30, 2019.

Mr. Russell said, "Larry and I will begin to transition responsibilities during the third quarter. Because of our close working relationship over the past few years, we expect this transition to be seamless. Larry has proven over the past 2 years that he has what it takes to lead our operations, both on the carrier and agency side of our business."

Mr. Russell further added, "Even after he takes full control of all operations, Larry will continue to ensure that our claims operations stay on the defined plan to improve cycle times and cost efficiencies. The fact that he and Doug have worked together in the past and already have a terrific working relationship should allow for a very smooth transition."

