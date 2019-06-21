We have covered First Majestic Silver (AG) extensively especially in the last 6 months. When we wrote our First Majestic Silver stock forecast we said "our forecast for 2019 based on the weekly chart is $7 as a base case and $17 as the bullish case." With today's convincing breakout in gold (GOLD) and silver (SILVER), and with First Majestic Silver rising above $7, it is clear that this silver stock is on its way to meet our bullish forecast. Note that we tipped this many months ago in our top investing opportunities 2019 section. We covered First Majestic Silver ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...