KBC Groep: KBC Group: Thomas Leysen to step down as Chairman of KBC Group in May 2020

Press Release

Outside trading hours - Regulated information*- Public disclosure of insideinformation

Brussels, 21 June 2019 (8 a.m. CEST)

Thomas Leysen to step down as Chairman of KBC Group in May 2020

Thomas Leysen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KBC Group NV, as well as of KBC Bank nv and KBC Insurance nv has indicated his desire to step down from these roles at the next Annual Shareholders meeting in May 2020. Thomas Leysen has held the chairmanship in KBC Group since 2011.

Thomas Leysen commented on his decision: " I have now chaired KBC Group for almost 8 years. As an entrepreneur by background, I have tried to bring what I could to KBC in the post-crisis years. In particular, I am happy to have been able to contribute to shaping a focused strategy, to accelerate the digital transformation, to ensuring that the right people are in the right place and to the promotion of sustainability thinking throughout the group. With KBC in strong shape now, it seems to me that now is a good time for the group and for me to prepare for passing on the baton. I will work together with my colleagues on the Board to ensure a smooth transition to a new Chairman for the group"

Philippe Vlerick, Vice Chairman of the board of KBC Group, added: " Thomas has been and continues to be an impressive Chairman. Whilst we regret his decision, we respect his wishes and his motivation. We will now work with the Nomination Committee and the Board to ensure an optimal succession".

This announcement allows the KBC Board of Directors to start the search for a successor to Thomas Leysen as Chairman of the Boards of Directors of KBC Group nv, KBC Bank nv and KBC Insurance nv in a timely manner.

For more information, please contact:

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group

Tel +32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be



