Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc Increases Hemp Acres PlantedCharlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTCBB:CWBHF) continues to be one of the best and, for some reason, least talked about cannabis stock out there. The company continues to report strong financials, is one of the only consistently profitable cannabis players out there, has significantly increased its retail network across the U.S., launched a digital advertising and e-commerce pilot programs with Amazon and Google, and recently launched cannabidiol (CBD).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...