KapschTrafficCom I: Kapsch TrafficCom, provider of intelligent transportation systems, has published its final earnings for the fiscal year 2018/19. The company can look back on a very successful fiscal year 2018/19, despite a weak first half of the year. The company has increased revenues above Euro 700 mn - to be precise, up to Euro 737.8 mn (+6.4%) - for the very first time. The EBIT reached Euro 57.0 mn (+13.9%), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.7% (previous year: 7.2%). Tax effects (particularly with regard to input tax) in Brazil totaling Euro -2.0 mn prevented an even better result. Both segments contributed towards the growth. "We have increased revenues for the fourth year in a row, raising them above EUR 700 million for the very first time ....

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...