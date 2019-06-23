Sanochemia: The listed pharma company Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG announced that it has successfully converted to a 3-shift operation in Neufeld an der Leitha. The reason for this is the increased order situation and the capacity expansion that has become necessary. As part of this expansion, Sanochemia was able to create 9 new jobs in the region.Sanochemia: weekly performance: 3.26%OMV: The Joint Coordinating Committee for Scientific and Technical cooperation and partnership between Gazprom and Austrian based oil and gas company OMV helt a meeting in Vienna. In the course of the meeting, the parties signed the Annex to the Program for the Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Partnership for 2016 to 2020. The document adds a new dimension to the companies' research activities: ...

