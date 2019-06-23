Valneva: Valneva SE, a biotech company developing and commercializing vaccines for infectious diseases with major unmet needs, today announces that GSK and Valneva have decided, by mutual agreement, to end the Strategic Alliance Agreement, originally agreed between Novartis and Intercell (predecessor companies of GSK and Valneva, respectively). Valneva will pay Euro 9 mn to GSK immediately and up to a further Euro 7 mn in milestones relating to marketing approvals of its Lyme vaccine. As a result, Valneva is now fully in control of its main R&D assets including its Lyme vaccine candidate VLA15. Valneva-CEO Thomas Lingelbach: "We would like to thank GSK and, previously, Novartis, for the legacy partnership. I am delighted that Valneva is now solely able to determine its entire ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...