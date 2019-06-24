Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-06-24 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.05.2019- Takeover offer period GRD1R Grindeks RIG 28.06.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019- Subscription period FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2019- Buyback ZMP1LOS6 Žemaitijos VLN 25.06.2019 pienas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.06.2019 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2019 Dividend payment date TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2019 Government securities LTGCB04023C, Lietuvos VLN auction LTGNB04023C Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2019 Coupon payment date EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2019 Nominal value change EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.06.2019 Dividend ex-date MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2019 Extraordinary General KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.06.2019 Dividend record date MRK1T Merko Ehitus -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2019 Coupon payment date ADMB080027A Admiral Markets TLN AS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2019 Annual General Meeting VSŠ1R Valmieras stikla RIG škiedra -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2019 Preferential right to BLT1T Baltika TLN subscribe shares ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2019 Interim report, 9 months VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2019 Sales figures ESO1L Energijos VLN Skirstymo Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2019 Coupon payment date INBB070026A Inbank TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2019 Sales figures LNR1L Lietuvos VLN energijos gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.06.2019 Sales figures LEGR0187528A, Lietuvos VLN LEGR020027A energija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.06.2019 Coupon payment date LTGB006023B Lietuvos VLN Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2019 Coupon payment date MOGO100021A mogo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2019 Coupon payment date STOR080020A Storent RIG Investments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.06.2019 Coupon payment date MOGO100021FA mogo RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.