AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Annual Financial Report 24-Jun-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC Announcement of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 March 2019 AEW UK REIT PLC (the 'Company') which holds a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK, is pleased to publish its full year results for the year ended 31 March 2019. Mark Burton, Chairman of AEW UK REIT,?commented:?"A key feature of the financial year has been achieving the target income returns of 8.00 pence per share ('pps') from the Company's established portfolio of assets. Such returns demonstrate the success of both the Company's investment strategy and the stock selection process of the Investment Manager when deploying the proceeds of the most recent capital raise, as well as our active asset management. The Board expects this level of return to continue, with further value expected to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. Additionally, we continue to see attractive opportunities across our target sectors. The portfolio is defensively positioned for any Brexit outcome, with no exposure to London offices and broad diversification by sector and region. We look forward to raising additional capital to pursue identified opportunities as and when market conditions allow." Under the terms of its loan facility, the Company can draw a further GBP2.31 million (31 March 2018: GBP1.11 million) to the maximum 35% loan to NAV at drawdown. · On 1 March 2019, the Company published its Prospectus in relation to a Share Issuance Programme of up to 250 million new Ordinary shares and up to 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ("C shares"). No shares have been issued, to date, under the programme. Property Highlights · The Company acquired one property during the year for a purchase price of GBP6.93 million, excluding acquisition costs (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 10 properties for GBP60.11 million). The Company made two full disposals and two part disposals during the year for gross sales proceeds of GBP6.80 million (11 month period ended 31 March 2018: one disposal for gross sales proceeds of GBP11.05 million). · As at 31 March 2019, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP197.61 million across 35 properties (31 March 2018: GBP192.34 million across 36 properties) and a historical cost of GBP196.86 million (31 March 2018: GBP196.64 million). · The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio had an EPRA Vacancy Rate** of 2.99% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 7.10%). · Rental income generated in the year under review was GBP17.18 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP12.33 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2019 was 95 (31 March 2018: 104). · EPRA Net Initial Yield ('NIY')** of 7.62% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 7.73%). · Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term ('WAULT')* of 4.87 years to break (31 March 2018: 5.08 years) and 6.10 years to expiry (31 March 2018: 6.16 years). * See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See Glossary in the full Annual Report for definition of alternative performance measures. The current period being reported is for the 12 months from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2019. The prior period ended 31 March 2018 was an 11-month period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 and so cannot be used as a direct comparator. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited annual results of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019. As at 31 March 2019, the Company had a diversified portfolio of 35 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a value of GBP197.61 million. On a like-for-like* basis, the portfolio valuation increased by 2.80% over the year. A key feature of the financial year has been achieving the target income returns of 8.00 pps from the Company's established portfolio of assets. Dividends of 8.00 pps have been declared in relation to the year, equating to a dividend yield of 8.62% based on the share price as at 31 March 2019. Dividends were fully covered by EPRA EPS of 8.07 pps, reflecting the high yielding nature of the portfolio. Over the year, the portfolio achieved total returns of 10.5%, an outperformance of 4.7% relative to the Benchmark (MSCI/AREF UK PFI Balanced Funds Quarterly Property Index) ('the Benmark'). This performance was driven by income returns of 8.1% and the portfolio also achieved capital growth of 2.3%. Such returns demonstrate the success of both the Company's investment strategy and the stock selection process of the Investment Manager when deploying the proceeds of the most recent capital raise, which occurred in October 2017. From the date of the share issue and up to 31 March 2018, the Company made seven acquisitions totalling GBP49.72 million, which fully utilised the capital raised, as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt. These acquisitions have played a major part in the Company achieving EPRA EPS ahead of its dividend target for the current year, with the seven assets having a combined NIY equating to 9.10% on the purchase price. An active approach to asset management has also played a role in maximising returns from the portfolio. The vacancy rate has fallen from 7.10% as at 31 March 2018 to 2.99% as at 31 March 2019, largely as a result of new lettings in the office sector during the year. The most notable of these were the letting of Orion House in Oxford at a contracted rent of GBP179,410 per annum and the letting of Third Floor East, 255 Bath Street, Glasgow at a contracted rent of GBP88,608 per annum. Lease renewals have also been completed at 40 Queen Square, Bristol, increasing contracted rent on that accommodation from GBP66,623 to GBP94,500 per annum and at Cedar House, Gloucester, increasing contracted rent from GBP300,000 to GBP321,000 per annum and securing a 10-year term. Another contributor to the fall in the vacancy rate has been the Company's divestment of largely vacant premises. The Company disposed of Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham in April 2018, retaining the fully let ground floor accommodation. 18-36, Chapel Walk, Sheffield was sold in August 2018 with the fully let adjoining units, 11-15 Fargate being retained. These disposals for combined gross proceeds of GBP4.55 million eliminated over a quarter of the Company's vacant Estimated Rental Value ('ERV')* *as at 31 March 2018. Further to these disposals, in December 2018, the Company divested Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million. The asset had c.GBP165,000 of income due to expire in May 2019. Waggon Road, Mossley, was sold at auction, completing in March 2019, for gross proceeds of GBP450,000. This price was GBP100,000 ahead of the asset's most recent valuation in December 2018. The Company reinvested the proceeds from its disposals into an industrial asset, Lockwood Court, Parkside Industrial Estate, Leeds, which was acquired for GBP6.93 million, net of purchase costs, in February 2019. The Company's share price was 92.80 pps as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 95.60 pps), representing a 5.89% discount to NAV. The share price has been trading at a discount to NAV since June 2018. The fall in the share price over the year was offset by total dividend payments of 8.00 pps, generating a Shareholder Total Return of 5.44%, compared with a NAV Total Return of 10.64%. Since the year end, the share price has increased and as at 31 May

2019 was 96.00 pps, representing a 2.65% discount to NAV. On 1 March 2019, the Company published its prospectus (the "Prospectus") in relation to a share issuance programme (the "Share Issuance Programme") of up to 250 million new Ordinary Shares and up to 250 million convertible redeemable preference shares ("C Shares"). The Share Issuance Programme will close on 28 February 2020 (or on any earlier date on which it is fully subscribed). We continue to see attractive opportunities across our target sectors and look forward to raising additional capital to pursue those opportunities as and when market conditions allow. Financial Results Period from Year ended 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2019 31 March 2018 Operating profit before fair value 13,524 9,601 changes (GBP'000) Operating profit (GBP'000) 17,226 10,472 Profit after tax (GBP'000) 15,544 9,820 EPS (basic and diluted) (pence) 10.26 7.17 EPRA EPS (basic and diluted) 8.07 6.56 (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.40 1.24 NAV per share (pence) 98.61 96.36 EPRA NAV per share (pence) 98.51 96.34 Financing There were no drawdowns or repayments of the loan facility during the year and the Company's loan balance remained at GBP50.00 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million), producing gearing of 25.30% of property valuation (31 March 2018: 26.00%). The amount available under the facility was GBP60.00 million as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million). On 22 October 2018, the Company extended the term of the facility by three years up to 22 October 2023, to mitigate the financing risk associated with Brexit. The margin remains unchanged, with the loan incurring interest at three month LIBOR +1.4%, which equated to an all-in rate of 2.32% as at 31 March 2019 (31 March 2018: 2.11%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps (GBP26.51 million at 2.50% and GBP10.00 million at 2.00%) with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million (31 March 2018: GBP36.51 million), resulting in the loan being 73.00% hedged (31 March 2018: 73.00%). These interest rate caps are effective until 19 October 2020. The Company has entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million at 2.00% covering the extension period of the loan from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023. Under the Prospectus the long-term gearing target remains 25.00% or less, however, the Company can borrow up to 35.00% of GAV in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. Under the terms of the current loan facility, borrowing is restricted to 35.00% of NAV at drawdown. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and may adjust the target gearing according to the Company's circumstances and perceived risk levels. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying dividends of 8.00 pps per annum. During the year, the Company declared and paid four quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share, in line with its target. On 26 April 2019, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2019. This interim dividend was paid on 31 May 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 9 May 2019. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the current level of the Company's earnings and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pps. Based on the current profile of the portfolio, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pps in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020, subject to market conditions. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to shareholders to date. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pps, the Company delivered a dividend yield of 8.62% based on the year-end share price of 92.80 pence. The Company was fully invested at the start of the year and achieved returns during the year which fully covered its dividend payments. The Board expects this level of returns to continue, based on the projected income from the portfolio which had an EPRA NIY of 7.62% and a Reversionary Yield of 7.75% as at 31 March 2019. Whilst the EPRA Vacancy Rate has been reduced significantly during the year to 2.99% as at 31 March 2019, there is still further value to be gained through asset management initiatives in the short term. The portfolio has a WAULT of 4.9 years to break and 6.1 years to expiry and those lease events arising in the near future will provide the opportunity to increase and extend income streams from certain assets. In the wider economic environment, it had been hoped that there would be more political certainty by the end of this financial year, however with the Brexit deadline being extended further to 31 October 2019, we expect investors to remain cautious. We consider the portfolio to be defensively positioned in any outcome, with no exposure to London offices - the sector most likely to be impacted - and broad diversification by sector and region. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company with share issues as part of the 12-month Share Issuance Programme, as set out in the Company's Prospectus, subject to market conditions. Subject to future fund raising, the Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Annual General Meeting The Company's Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held on Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 12 noon at The Cavendish Hotel, 81 Jermyn Street, St James', London SW1Y 6JF. You will find enclosed with the Annual Report and Notice of AGM a letter asking if you would prefer to receive future annual and half-yearly reports and other communication from the Company in electronic form rather than in printed form. Further details regarding this are set out in the Notice of AGM. Board Composition James Hyslop will retire from the Board at the forthcoming AGM. The Board would very much like to express its appreciation for his contribution to the Company which has been greatly valued since the Company was formed. Mark Burton Chairman 21 June 2019 * See, Glossary in the full Annual Report for definition of alternative performance measures. ** See KPIs below for definition of alternative performance measures. Business Model and Strategy Introduction The Company is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the FCA and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has, and intends to maintain, UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met, and intends to continue to meet, the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT. Investment Objective The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. Investment Policy In order to achieve its investment objective, the Company invests in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, industrial/warehouse properties, retail warehouses and high street retail) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. Within the scope of restrictions set out below (under the heading 'Investment Restrictions') the Company may invest up to 10.00% of its NAV (at the time of investment) in the AEW UK Core Property Fund (the 'Core Fund') and up to 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) in development opportunities, with the intention of holding any completed development as an investment. Investment Restrictions The Company invests and manages its assets with the objective of spreading risk through the following investment restrictions: · the value of no single property, at the time of investment, will represent more than 15.00% of GAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) to development activities; · the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties will not exceed 50.00% of GAV. The 50.00% sector limit may be increased to 60.00% as part of the Investment Manager's efficient portfolio management whereby the Investment Manager determines it appropriate to pursue an attractive investment opportunity which could cause the 50.00% sector limit to be exceeded on a short-term basis pending a repositioning of the portfolio through a sale of assets or other means; · investment in unoccupied and non-income producing assets will, at the

time of investment, not exceed 20.00% of NAV; · the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10.00% of the NAV (at the time of investment) in the Core Fund. The Company disposed of its last remaining units in the Core Fund in May 2017 and it is not the current intention of the Directors to invest in the Core Fund; · the Company will not invest in other closed-ended investment companies; and · if the Company invests in derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio and cash management, the total notional value of the derivatives at the time of investment will not exceed, in aggregate, 35.00% of GAV. The Directors currently intend, at all times, to conduct the affairs of the Company so as to enable the Group to qualify as a REIT for the purposes of Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 ('CTA') (and the regulations made thereunder). The Company will at all times invest and manage its assets in a way that is consistent with its objective of spreading investment risk and in accordance with its published investment policy and will not, at any time, conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of the business of the Company as a whole. In the event of a breach of the investment policy and investment restrictions set out above, the Directors upon becoming aware of such breach will consider whether the breach is material, and if it is, notification will be made to a Regulatory Information Service. Any material change to the investment policy or investment restrictions of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of shareholders. Our Strategy The Company exploits what it believes to be the compelling relative value opportunities currently offered by pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties let on shorter occupational leases. The Company supplements this core strategy with asset management initiatives to upgrade buildings and thereby improve the quality of income streams. In the current market environment, the focus is to invest in properties which: · typically have a value, on investment, of between GBP2.50 million and GBP15.00 million; · have initial net yields, on investment, of typically between 7.5-10%; · achieve across the whole portfolio an average weighted lease term of between three to six years remaining; · achieve, across the whole portfolio, a diverse and broad spread of tenants; and · have potential for asset management initiatives to include refurbishment and re-lettings. The Company's strategy is focused on delivering enhanced returns from the smaller end (up to GBP15.00 million) of the UK commercial property market. The Company believes that there are currently pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties relative to the long-term pricing resulting in a significant yield advantage, which the Company aims to exploit. How we add value An Experienced Team The investment management team averages 20 years working together, reflecting stability and continuity. Value Investing The Investment Manager's investment philosophy is based on the principle of value investing. The Investment Manager looks to acquire assets with an income profile coupled with underlying characteristics that underpin long-term capital preservation. As value managers, the Investment Manager looks for assets where today's pricing may not correspond to long-term fundamentals. Active Asset Management The Investment Manager has an in-house team of dedicated asset managers with a strong focus on active asset management to enhance income and add value to commercial properties. Strategy in Action Acquiring a stable income stream in a location with strong rental growth Lockwood Court, Leeds · Acquired February 2019 · Location close to motorway network which is the focus of regional demand and has seen declining availability · A NIY of 7.7% and WAULT of 10 years to expiry · Low passing rent of GBP3.21 per sq ft Active asset management driving value Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford · Orion House let in August 2018 at a rent of GBP179,410 per annum · 25-year term with five-yearly rent reviews linked to the Retail Price Index · 27.5% increase in valuation of the property (as provided by the valuers) over the year Extending existing income streams to maximise value Mangham Road, Rotherham · Lease renewal completed in October 2018 at the c.80,000 sq ft unit · 10-year term at a rent of GBP275,000 per annum, representing an increase of 20% in passing rent · 30.4% increase in valuation of the property (as provided by the valuer) over the year Minimising risk through divestment opportunities Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull · Sold in December 2018 for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million · Over 70% of the passing income due to expire in May 2019 · Helped reduce exposure to the retail sector to 15.3% as at 31 March 2019 Key Performance Indicators KPI AND DEFINITION RELEVANCE TO PERFORMANCE STRATEGY 1. Net Initial The NIY is in line 7.63% Yield with the Company's target dividend yield meaning that, after costs, the at 31 March 2019 A representation to Company should have the investor of the ability to meet what their initial its target dividend net yield would be through property (31 March 2018: at a predetermined income. 7.74%) purchase price after taking account of all associated costs, e.g. void costs and rent-free periods. 2. True Equivalent A True Equivalent 7.94% Yield Yield profile in line with the Company's target dividend yield at 31 March 2019 The average shows that, after weighted return a costs, the Company property will should have the produce according ability to meet its (31 March 2018: to the present proposed dividend 8.20%) income and ERV through property assumptions, income. assuming the income is received quarterly in advance. 3. Reversionary A Reversionary 7.75% Yield Yield profile that is in line with an Initial Yield profile shows a at 31 March 2019 The expected return potentially the property will sustainable income provide once stream that can be rack-rented. used to meet (31 March 2018: dividends past the 8.03%) expiry of a property's current leasing arrangements. 4. WAULT to expiry The Investment 6.10 years Manager believes that current market conditions present The average lease an opportunity at 31 March 2019 term remaining to whereby assets with expiry across the a shorter unexpired portfolio, weighted lease term are by contracted rent. often mispriced. It (31 March 2018: 6.16 is also the years) Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 5. WAULT to break The Investment 4.87 years Manager believes that current market conditions present The average lease an opportunity at 31 March 2019 term remaining to whereby assets with break, across the a shorter unexpired portfolio weighted lease term are by contracted rent. often mispriced. As (31 March 2018: 5.08 such, it is in line years) with the Investment Manager's strategy to acquire properties with a WAULT that is generally shorter than the benchmark. It is also the Investment Manager's view that a shorter WAULT is useful for active asset management as it allows the Investment Manager to engage in direct negotiation with tenants rather than via rent review mechanisms. 6. NAV Provides GBP149.46 million stakeholders with the most relevant information on the NAV is the value of fair value of the at 31 March 2019 an entity's assets assets and minus the value of liabilities of the its liabilities. Company. (31 March 2018:

GBP146.03 million) 7. Leverage (Loan The Company 25.30% to GAV) utilises borrowings to enhance returns over the medium term. Borrowings at 31 March 2019 The proportion of will not exceed 35% our property of GAV (measured at portfolio that is drawdown) with a funded by long-term target of (31 March 2018: borrowings. 25% or less of GAV. 26.00%) 8. Vacant ERV The Company's aim 2.99% is to minimise vacancy of the properties. A low The space in the level of structural at 31 March 2019 property portfolio vacancy provides an which is currently opportunity for the unlet, as a Company to capture percentage of the rental uplifts and (31 March 2018: total ERV of the manage the mix of 7.10%) portfolio. tenants within a property. 9. Dividend The dividend 8.00 pps reflects the Company's ability to deliver a Dividends declared sustainable income for the year ended 31 in relation to the stream from its March 2019 (11 months year. The Company portfolio. ended to 31 March targets a dividend 2018: 7.33 pps, of 8.00 pence per equating to an Ordinary Share per annualised dividend annum. of 8.00 pps) 10. Ongoing Charges The Ongoing Charges 1.40% ratio provides a measure of total costs associated The ratio of total with managing and for the year ended 31 administration and operating the March 2019 (11 months operating costs Company, which ended 31 March 2018: expressed as a includes the percentage of management fees due average NAV to the Investment throughout the Manager. The 1.24%) period. Investment Manager presents this measure to provide investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. 11. Profit before The PBT is an GBP15.54 million tax ('PBT') indication of the Company's financial performance for the year in which its for the year ended 31 PBT is a strategy is March 2019 (11 months profitability exercised. ended 31 March 2018: measure which considers the Company's profit before the payment GBP9.82 million) of income tax. 12. Shareholder This reflects the 5.44% Total Return return seen by shareholders on their shareholdings through share price for the year ended 31 The percentage movements and March 2019 (11 months change in the share dividends received. ended 31 March 2018: price assuming dividends are reinvested to purchase additional 3.65%) Ordinary Shares. 13. EPRA EPS This reflects the 8.07 pps Company's ability to generate earnings from the Earnings from core portfolio which for the year ended 31 operational underpins March 2019 (11 months activities. A key dividends. ended 31 March 2018: measure of a company's underlying operating results 6.56 pps) from its property rental business and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 8 of the Financial Statements. Investment Manager's Report Market Outlook UK Economic Outlook The UK's economy strengthened in the first quarter of 2019, achieving growth of 0.5%. This was due in part to stockpiling by UK manufacturers fearing the impact of a no-deal Brexit. This was an improvement on the Q4 2018 results, which had seen a sharp decline in growth to 0.2% due to Brexit uncertainty. The extension of Article 50 to 31 October 2019, coupled with the arrival of a new Prime Minister in July 2019, will now prolong this uncertainty and could continue to hamper investment. Although investment has remained subdued, private consumption growth has been steady, supported by strong employment figures and real wage growth over the last two quarters. The Bank of England ("BoE") raised its forecast for GDP growth in 2019 from 1.2% to 1.5% based on a higher level of global GDP growth than had been expected at the start of the year. Despite this improved outlook from the BoE, monetary policy will depend on a number of factors and it is expected that any rises in interest rates will be slow and steady over the next few years. UK Real Estate Outlook With Brexit dominating the economic outlook, this is taking its toll on the macro-economic picture, including financial and property markets. Given the market uncertainty, rental growth is expected to be fairly subdued during the remainder of 2019. There could be a period of volatility in values ahead as the uncertainty surrounding Brexit intensifies, although property is still expected to deliver a stable income return. Property appears fairly priced at the current low levels of interest rates, which are expected to rise over time, but in small stages. The scope for further yield compression appears to be limited and a general upward pressure on property yields could occur, depending on the nature of the Brexit transition. Sector Outlook Industrial Standard industrials and distribution are expected to be a major driver of the occupier market with the growth of e-commerce, although it is thought that rental growth in 2019 will not be to the extent seen in 2018, as some rents are reaching a ceiling. Annual transaction activity in the industrial sector reached GBP7.8 billion in 2018, which is the second-highest figure on record. The industrial sector represents the largest proportion of our portfolio with 48% of the valuation at 31 March 2019. We generally focus on assets with low capital value in locations with good accessibility from the national motorway network. Our industrial assets achieved a total return of 16.2% for the year, the highest sector return in the portfolio, outperforming the Benchmark by 1.1%. Office We expect office rents outside London to remain stable for the coming years as development in most cities has already peaked. Some rental growth was seen in regional markets in 2018 and rental rates are expected to remain unchanged for the remainder of 2019. Offices make up the second largest sector holding in the portfolio, representing 22.0% of the portfolio valuation as at 31 March 2019. Our office holding achieved the greatest performance relative to the Benchmark for the year in terms of total return, outperforming the Benchmark Total Return by 8.4%. This performance was driven by strong capital growth of 8.6% for the year, which was achieved through significant lettings and lease renewals, as noted in the Asset Management section of the Investments Manger's Report. Retail Growth in household consumption slowed in 2018, despite seeing real wage growth towards the end of the year, as consumers remained cautious with regards to their spending decisions. As such, there is increasing concern around the weakness in the retail market, which is expected to persist during 2019, and headline rents are predicted to continue to fall across all segments except Central London unit shops. In terms of investment, the total number of retail deals in 2018 was at its lowest since 2012. Retail represented the portfolio's smallest sector holding, with only 15.3% of the valuation as at 31 March 2019, which somewhat mitigates the risk associated with the sector at a portfolio level. Our assets performed poorly in terms of capital return relative to the Benchmark, with a negative 15.4% capital return. However, our income streams have remained largely intact, despite the myriad of company voluntary arrangements ('CVA's) and company failures in the retail market, and delivered income returns of 9.5% for the year. Alternatives We think that the Alternatives sector will continue to grow in importance and could begin to outperform other sectors in terms of total returns. This is a sector in which we have significant expertise and continue to see compelling opportunities. Our alternatives assets, which include leisure and car parking, represent 15.2% of the valuation as at 31 March 2019 and delivered the highest sector income return over the year of 9.3%. Financial Results Net rental income for the year was GBP15.72 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP11.22 million), contributing to an operating profit before fair value changes and disposals of GBP13.52 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.60 million). The portfolio saw a gain of GBP4.18 million on revaluation of investment

property over the year (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP1.01 million). This performance was largely driven by valuation gains in the portfolio's office assets resulting from several new lettings and lease renewals during the year. The Company's industrial assets also performed strongly, delivering like-for-like valuation growth. There was a small like-for-like increase in the valuation of the Company's alternative assets and only the Company's retail assets suffered a decrease in valuation, which is in common with the overall market performance of the sector. The Company reported a loss on disposal of investment properties of GBP0.48 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP0.22 million), having made two part disposals (Floors 1-9, Pearl House, Nottingham and 18-36, Chapel Walk, Sheffield) and two full disposals (Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull and Waggon Road, Mossley) during the year. Administrative expenses, which include the Investment Manager's fee and other costs attributable to the running of the Company, were GBP2.20 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP1.62 million). Ongoing Charges for the period were 1.40% (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 1.24%) and have increased largely as a result of one-off costs during the year relating to the publication of the Company's Prospectus. The Company incurred finance costs of GBP1.68 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP0.65 million). This increase compared with the prior period comes as a result of having a higher balance of the loan drawn over the course of the year. The Company also entered into additional interest rate caps on a notional value of GBP46.51 million during the year, becoming effective in October 2020, which saw a fair value loss of GBP0.37 million. The total profit before tax for the year of GBP15.54 million (11 months ended 31 March 2018: GBP9.82 million) equates to a basic EPS of 10.26 pence (11 months ended 31 March 2018: 7.17 pence). EPRA EPS for the year was 8.07 pps which, based on dividends paid of 8.00 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 101% (11 months ended 31 March 2018: EPRA Earnings of 6.56 pps, dividends paid of 7.33 pps and dividend cover of 89.50% The Company's NAV as at 31 March 2019 was GBP149.46 million or 98.61 pps (31 March 2018: GBP146.03 million or 96.36 pps). This is an increase of 2.25 pps or 2.33%, with the underlying movement in NAV set out in the table below: Pence per share GBP million NAV as at 1 April 2018 96.36 146.03 Change in fair value of investment 2.76 4.18 property Change in fair value of (0.26) (0.39) derivatives Loss on disposal of investment (0.32) (0.48) property Income earned for the period 11.33 17.18 Expenses and net finance costs for (3.24) (4.94) the period Dividends paid (8.00) (12.12) NAV as at 31 March 2019 98.61 149.46 Financing As at 31 March 2019, the Company had utilised GBP50.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP50.00 million) of an available GBP60.00 million (31 March 2018: GBP60.00 million) credit facility with RBSi, resulting in gearing of 25.30% loan to property valuation. In October 2018, the Company extended the term of the loan facility by three years to October 2023 to mitigate the financing risk associated with Brexit. The loan incurs interest at three-month LIBOR + 1.4% (2018: LIBOR + 1.4%). To mitigate the interest rate risk that arises from entering into a variable rate linked loan, as at 31 March 2019, the Company held interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.51 million, at strike rates of 2.5% on GBP26.51 million and 2.0% on GBP10.00 million (31 March 2018: 2.5% on GBP26.51 million and 2.0% on GBP10 million), meaning that the loan is 73% hedged (31 March 2018: 73%). In October 2018, the Company entered into interest rate caps on a national value of GBP46.51 million, effective from 20 October 2020 to 19 October 2023, capping the interest rate at 2.0% per annum; meaning that the current loan drawn down of GBP50.00 million will become 93% hedged. Share Issuance Programme On 1 March 2019, the Company published its Prospectus in relation to a Share Issuance Programme of up to 250 million new Ordinary shares and up to 250 million C shares. No shares have been issued, to date, under the programme. Portfolio Activity The Company's objective is to build a diversified portfolio of commercial properties throughout the UK. New acquisitions are selected to provide a sustainable income return and the potential for growth, whilst also limiting downside risk. The majority of the Company's assets are fully let and as at 31 March 2019, the Company had a vacancy rate of 2.99% (31 March 2018: 7.10%). The following significant investment transactions were made during the year: - In February 2019, the Company acquired Lockwood Court, Parkside Industrial Estate, Leeds, for a gross purchase price of GBP6.93 million. The 187,626 sq ft industrial warehouse is fully let to LWS Yorkshire Limited, a logistics and storage provider for Harrogate Spring Water, on a 10-year lease from October 2018. The lease provides a low passing rent of GBP3.21 per sq ft which, together with tight supply, forms a strong base for future potential rental growth. Located two miles south of Leeds City Centre and close to J25 of the M62 and J40 of the M1, Parkside Industrial Estate is a well-established industrial and commercial area with a history of attracting regional and national occupiers. - On 14 March 2019, the Company completed the sale of its industrial asset at Waggon Road, Mossley. The asset was sold at auction for GBP450,000, ahead of its most recent valuation GBP350,000. - In December 2018, the Company completed the sale of Stoneferry Retail Park, Hull, for gross proceeds of GBP1.80 million, reducing the Company's exposure to the retail sector. - On 6 August 2018, the Company completed the sale of 18-36 Chapel Walk, Sheffield, for gross proceeds of GBP0.90 million. The units sold were 47.10% vacant by floor area. The Company has retained the fully let adjacent units, 11-15 Fargate, totalling 5,495 sq ft. - On 5 April 2018, the Company completed the sale of its office accommodation at Pearl House, Nottingham, for gross proceeds of GBP3.65 million. The sale comprised the first to ninth floors, a ground floor reception and car parking spaces, providing a total area of 41,262 sq ft. The Company retained the ground floor accommodation in the busy city centre location, totalling 28,432 sq ft, let to national retail operators including Costa Coffee, Poundland and Lakeland. Acquisition during the year Lockwood Court, Leeds Purchase Price (GBPm): 6.93 Sector: Industrial Area (sq ft): 187,626 NIY at acquisition (%): 7.7 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2019 (years): 9.5 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1970s Property Portfolio Summary by Sector as at 31 March 2019 Gross Passi ng Renta l Incom e (GBPm) Area Occupancy WAULT by ERV to break Number Valuation ('000 of sq (%) Proper ft) (years) ties (GBPm) ERV (GBPm) Sector Industrial 20 94.1 2,335 99.4 4.9 7.3 8.3 Offices 6 43.2 287 88.9 3.7 3.2 4.2 Alternatives 3 30.0 165 100.0 6.1 2.8 2.3 Standard 5 23.6 169 99.9 3.6 2.7 2.1 Retail Retail 1 6.7 51 100.0 5.0 0.6 0.6 Warehouse Portfolio 35 197.6 3,007 97.0 4.9 16.6 17.5 Summary by Geographical Area as at 31 March 2019 Gross Passi ng Renta l Incom e (GBPm) Area Occupancy WAULT by ERV to break Geographical Number Valuation ('000 ERV Area of sq (%) (GBPm) Proper ft) (years) ties (GBPm) Yorkshire 8 35.2 1,028 98.5 3.6 2.8 3.4 and Humberside

South East 5 29.8 195 97.0 4.1 2.5 2.5 Eastern 5 22.9 345 100.0 3.8 1.7 2.0 South West 3 22.7 125 100.0 3.8 1.7 1.7 West 4 17.9 397 100.0 3.7 1.7 1.8 Midlands East 2 17.9 81 100.0 3.0 1.9 1.4 Midlands North West 4 15.8 302 98.8 4.2 1.4 1.3 Wales 2 14.8 376 100.0 10.0 1.2 1.3 Greater 1 12.0 72 100.0 12.6 1.0 0.9 London Scotland 1 8.6 86 65.8 2.3 0.7 1.2 Portfolio 35 197.6 3,007 97.0 4.9 16.6 17.5 Please refer to Appendix 5 'Properties by Market Value', accessible through the link at the end of this announcement. Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm) Top ten: 1. 2 Geddington Other (Car East Midlands 10.0 - 15.0 Road, Corby parking) 2. 40 Queen Square, Offices South West 10.0 - 15.0 Bristol 3. London East Other (Leisure) Greater London 10.0 - 15.0 Leisure Park, Dagenham 4. Eastpoint Offices South East 10.0 - 15.0 Business Park, Oxford 5. Gresford Industrial Wales 7.5 - 10.0 Industrial Estate, Wrexham 6. 225 Bath Street, Offices Scotland 7.5 - 10.0 Glasgow 7. Lockwood Court, Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Leeds Humberside 8. Above Bar Standard Retail South East 5.0 - 7.5 Street, Southampton 9. Langthwaite Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Grange Humberside Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 10. Barnstaple Retail South West 5.0 - 7.5 Retail Park Warehouse The Company's top 10 properties listed above comprise 47.7% of the total value of the portfolio. Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm) 11. Storeys Bar Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Road, Peterborough 12. Sarus Court Industrial North West 5.0 - 7.5 Industrial Estate, Runcorn 13. Apollo Business Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Park, Basildon 14. Commercial Road, Standard South East 5.0 - 7.5 Portsmouth Retail 15. Euroway Trading Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Estate, Bradford Humberside 16. Oak Park, Industrial West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Droitwich 17. Odeon Cinema, Other Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Southend (Leisure) 18. Brockhurst Industrial West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Crescent, Walsall 19. Pearl Assurance Standard East Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 House, Retail Nottingham 20. Sandford House, Offices West Midlands< 5.0 Solihull 21. Excel 95, Industrial Wales< 5.0 Deeside 22. Diamond Business Industrial Yorkshire and< 5.0 Park, Wakefield Humberside 23. Bank Hey Street, Standard North West< 5.0 Blackpool Retail 24. Walkers Lane, Industrial North West< 5.0 St. Helens 25. Brightside Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Sheffield Humberside 26. Cedar House, Offices South West< 5.0 Gloucester 27. Wella Warehouse, Industrial South East< 5.0 Basingstoke 28. Magham Road, Industrial Yorkshire and< 5.0 Rotherham Humberside 29. Pipps Hill Industrial Eastern< 5.0 Industrial Estate, Basildon 30. Eagle Road, Industrial West Midlands< 5.0 Redditch 31. Vantage Point, Offices Eastern< 5.0 Hemel Hempstead 32. Clarke Road, Industrial South East< 5.0 Milton Keynes 33. Knowles Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and< 5.0 Bradford Humberside 34. Fargate, Standard Yorkshire and< 5.0 Sheffield Retail Humberside 35. Moorside Road, Industrial North West< 5.0 Salford Top 10 Tenants % of Portfolio Passing Total Rental Passing Income Rental Tenant Sector Property (GBP'000) Income 1. GEFCO UK Logistics 2 Geddington 1,320 7.9 Limited Road, Corby 2. Plastipak UK Manufacturing Gresford 883 5.3 Limited Industrial Estate, Wrexham 3. The Secretary Government Sandford 832 5.0 of State House, Solihull and Cedar House, body Gloucester 4. Ardagh Glass Manufacturing Langthwaite 676 4.0 Limited Grange Industrial Estate, South Kirkby 5. Mecca Bingo Leisure London East 625 3.7 Limited Leisure Park, Dagenham 6. Egbert H Manufacturing Oak Park, 620 3.7 Taylor & Droitwich Company Limited 7. Odeon Cinemas Leisure Odeon Cinema, 535 3.2 Southend 8. Sports Direct Retail Barnstaple 525 3.1 Retail Park and Bank Hey Street, Blackpool 9. Wyndeham Manufacturing Storeys Bar 525 3.1 Peterborough Road, Peterborough Limited 10. Advanced Logistics Euroway 428 2.6 Supply Chain Trading (BFD) Limited Estate, Bradford The Company's top 10 tenants, listed above, represent 41.6% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio. Asset Management We undertake asset management to achieve rental growth, let vacant space and enhance value through initiatives such as refurbishments. During the year, key asset management initiatives included: - Orion House, Oxford - In August 2018, the Company completed the letting of Orion House, Oxford, to Genesis Cancer Care UK Limited. The lease is for a term of 25 years, at a rent of GBP179,410 per annum. There are five-yearly, upward-only rent reviews linked to the Retail Price Index ("RPI") measure of inflation and the tenant benefits from a 12-month rent free period, followed by six years at half rent. The valuation of the property increased by 27.8% over the year, thanks largely to this transaction. - 225 Bath Street, Glasgow - In July 2018, the Company completed the letting of Third Floor East, 225 Bath Street, Glasgow, to International Correspondence Schools Limited. The lease is for a term of five years, with a tenant break option at the end of the third year, at a rent of GBP88,608 per annum. The tenant benefits from a 10-month rent free period. - Cedar House, Gloucester - In June 2018, the Company completed a lease renewal to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government at its Cedar House office building in Gloucester. The property was acquired in December 2017 with the expectation of achieving a new three-year lease at the passing rent of GBP300,000 per annum and this was significantly exceeded with a 10-year lease at a rent of GBP321,000 per annum. No rent free incentive was offered to the tenant. - 40 Queen Square, Bristol - In June 2018, the Company completed a reversionary lease renewal at 40 Queen Square, Bristol, with tenant Ramboll Whitbybird Ltd. A 10-year lease commenced in November 2018 and the tenant has the option to break at the end of the fifth year. The letting at a rent of GBP94,500 per annum proved a new high rental tone for unrefurbished space within the building at GBP23.00 per sq ft, as compared to a passing rent of GBP16.84 per sq ft. - Diamond Business Park, Wakefield - During June 2018, a new letting was completed at Diamond Business Park, Wakefield which was acquired by the Company in February 2018. Unit 7, totalling c. 13,700 sq ft, was let to Wow Interiors Yorkshire Ltd for a six year term with tenant break options in years two and four. Stepped rental increases have been agreed so that, if the tenant remains in occupation for the full term, the average rent received equates to GBP3.30 per sq ft as compared to an ERV of GBP3.00 per sq ft. - Sarus Court, Runcorn - In April 2018, the Company documented two rent

