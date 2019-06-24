sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,043 Euro		0,00
-0,23 %
WKN: A2N4KD ISIN: CA96813P1099 Ticker-Symbol: 3HGA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILDSKY RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WILDSKY RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,051
0,082
22:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARGAUX RESOURCES LTD0,044-8,42 %
WILDSKY RESOURCES INC0,043-0,23 %